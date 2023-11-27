Grants available for local service organizations

Registration is now open for Berkeley County’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Community Fair, which will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Local nonprofits and other organizations interested in learning more about the CDBG Program and how to apply for funding are encouraged to register.

Attendance is mandatory for organizations wishing to apply for PY24 CDBG funds. Pre-registration is required for attendance and must be done online by Wednesday, Dec. 13, at noon.

Berkeley County receives CDBG funds annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to fund activities that primarily benefit low- and moderate-income areas or persons in unincorporated Berkeley County. These funds are based on a formula for entitled cities and counties. Read more about the CDBG program at the HUD website.

In order to receive grant funding, organizations must meet certain guidelines. To see if your group qualifies, see the list at the county’s website.

For more information, contact Berkeley County Grants Specialist LeChele Brown at LeChele.brown@berkeleycountysc.gov.