Grassroots effort providing new home for local family in need

Something is spreading on the Cainhoy peninsula – but it has nothing to do with the current pandemic. In this case, the contagion is goodness with a healthy dose of compassion. And just about everyone who comes in contact with it is being impacted, most importantly the family at the heart of it all.

The Mack Family Project is spearheaded by Cainhoy peninsula resident Mary Nemeth, along with Ryan Butler of SHELTER Custom-Built Living, and involves building a brand new home for a special local family in need.

“This really is a dream come true,” Nemeth said.

When Nemeth, former president of the Philip Simmons High School Parent Teacher Student Association, learned a student at the school had suffered a brain aneurysm, she immediately stepped in to help.

“All the Philip Simmons families were taking turns, making sure they had lunches made, making sure they had a place to sleep, that they had a jacket, whatever they needed,” Nemeth said.

The student, one of six siblings being cared for by their single mother, is a beloved member of the PSHS family. Because of his new medical needs, and frequent trips to and from the hospital, his mother began to struggle to keep her job and make ends meet.

“Being a single mom, and the kind of mom that she is, she didn’t and wouldn’t leave his side,” Nemeth said.

Not only did she lose her employment, but also the family’s home, prompting her to find temporary housing for the children with other family members and friends. When Nemeth learned the family might move into a vacant trailer, she drove out to the site with her husband, Peter, to have a look.

“It was in really bad shape,” Nemeth recalled.

So she called her good friend Butler, an award-winning local builder, to get his guidance on whether or not it could be fixed up to give the family a decent place to live. When Butler saw the trailer, he knew that wouldn’t work.

“To me, it was just beyond repair,” Butler said.

“And, jokingly, I said well we should build them a house!” Nemeth added. “…And he says, raise the money.”

So Nemeth set out to do just that, bringing in an initial $22,000. SHELTER is coordinating the build, and most of the materials and other expenses are being donated by a number of local contractors and vendors. Architect Liz Baker of Translations Design Studio drew up the plans for the house free of charge. Brian Wells, a structural engineer, is also pitching in pro bono.

The project is now well underway – but an unanticipated septic issue came up recently which will require additional funding.

“To fix the septic issue costs everything I’ve raised,” Nemeth said. “What we really need now is money.”

“Working here on Daniel Island and living here on Daniel Island you just realize how fortunate you are with what this area has provided, and when you see a neighbor right up the street fall on such hard times it makes you want to do something about it with your abilities,” Butler said.

“It’s just the heartstrings of our community,” Nemeth added. “It’s like the string goes from my heart, to your heart, to the next person’s heart. And that’s what connects us all.”

HELPING HANDS

A number of local businesses and other vendors have stepped up to help build the Mack family a new home, including those listed below. Some have provided materials/services free of charge and some are completing work at a discounted rate.

SHELTER Custom-Built Living (coordinating build)

Transitions Design Studio (architectural plans)

Brian Wells (structural engineer)

T.A. Iaria (site services)

Buck Lumber (lumber yard)

Southern Plumbing Contractors (plumbing)

ANCCY Framing (framing)

DBC Construction Services (roofing)

Moulofs Plumbing Supply

Carolina Lanterns

Sullivan Custom Cabinets (cabinets)

Signature Appliances (appliances)

Brinher Construction (trim)

Four Corners (windows & trim)

Patriots Drywall (drywall)

BFS (drywall)

Power Plus (electric)

Carolina Custom Air (HVAC)

Flooring Services (tile and carpet labor)

Melcer Tile (tile material)

Sherwin Williams (paint)

Ecofoam Insulation & Coating of Bluffton (insulation)

MVP (countertops)

Knights Septic (septic)

DONATIONS NEEDED!

Monetary donations are still needed to complete the project. Anyone wishing to make a contribution is asked to contact Mary Nemeth at (267) 664-0904 or Mary_e_nemeth@hotmail.com. Donations can also be accepted via Venmo at Mary-Nemeth1020.