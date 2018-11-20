The 'Great Charleston Thanksgiving' offers faith, food and fellowship

Cainhoy, Huger and Wando and nearby residents enjoyed a Native American feast last Sunday, and took the opportunity to build community strength, share passions, chat with neighbors and welcome Thanksgiving early.

The festivities, dubbed the Great Charleston Thanksgiving, took place in the peaceful Fry Bread & Sons Park, off Charity Church Road in Huger. The event raised awareness for the backpack buddies program, under the care of the Wando Huger Community Development Corporation, and drummed up support for the new Cainhoy, Huger, Greenbay Conservation and Lowcountry Food Bank.

Residents celebrated an Indigenous Thanksgiving and a Native American feast.

“It’s about faith, food and fellowship,” said Huger resident Paula Forbes, whose ancestors were Native Americans. “We prepared and cooked since late Saturday night for this event, for the families. We wanted to get people here, so there will be more people that support community conservation.”

The menu for the day included turkey, Indian tacos, roasted corn, venison, BBQ, sweet potatoes, and plentiful desserts. Attendees also played games and decorated teepees.

The Great Charleston Thanksgiving event was a celebration of Lowcountry life, according to Jackie Clarke, PTA President for Philip Simmons Elementary.

“It’s an opportunity to get together and also to appreciate, and discuss protecting, the water and air quality of our delicate natural resources here in the Lowcountry, to support public health, and to feed our local children and families.”

Clarke is part of the force behind the just-launched local movement “Water ~ the Way of Life,” and is a member of the board of both the CDC and the Keith School Museum.

Dr. Levi and Mrs. Janet Wright also attended, and spread the news about their nonprofit, Feeding of the Multitudes, which will give over 400 turkeys to families in need on Wednesday, Nov. 21. They provide food at no cost to families from James Island to Awendaw, every other week, and post the distribution details on their “Feeding of the Multitudes” Facebook page.

Richard Dickerson was also part of the gathering and got the chance to voice his concerns about corporate interests in Huger that have had an immediate impact on the environment, specifically on his home.

“A corporation is mining in Huger this year and their watershed has brought mud through my yard - the consequences to drainage and runoff are instantaneous,” said Dickerson, who sees the need for community involvement and more protection for residents.

“We enjoy the strength of our community and need to build more support for taking our resources seriously, and work together,” added Vernelle Dickerson, an active community volunteer and board member of the CDC. “This is why we gather to celebrate our community and appreciate the Great Charleston Thanksgiving.”