Group gives away protective masks

Local nonprofit group Hearts of Huger paired with Nucor Steel Berkeley to help protect the community against the spread of COVID-19.

Nucor donated 2,000 face masks to Hearts of Huger, which is handing them out to people in the Huger, Cainhoy and Wando communities.

At the first mask giveaway held May 20 at Cainhoy Elementary School, 660 masks were distributed to folks in the 120 cars that drove through the pickup site.

Another event was held May 28 at the Community Life Center, with 225 masks handed out.

Another giveaway at St. Johns Church on Jack Primus Road on June 4, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., is planned.