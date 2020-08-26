Group opposes Fairbanks Drive grand tree removal

A group of concerned Daniel Island residents started a Change.org petition in an attempt to stop the removal of eight grand trees at The Marshes on Daniel Island, a 17-acre subdivision planned to be built on Fairbanks Drive behind Governors Park.

The property is planned to have 90 lots, with both single family homes and detached townhomes.

Stanley Martin Homes submitted an application to the Board of Zoning and Appeals Site Design (BZA-SD) requesting a variance from Sec. 54-327 to allow for the removal of eight grand trees on Fairbanks Drive that was initially set for review July 1. Stanley Martin

Homes withdrew its application prior to the meeting, and the item was rescheduled to be heard on Aug. 6, where Daniel Island residents were allowed voice their concerns. After hearing from the residents at the meeting, the board decided to defer the item, with a new hearing date set for Sept. 2.

“Due to the abundance of large trees on this site, it would be impossible to develop this property without the removal of these grand trees. Great care has been taken to preserve the best quality trees and only remove the less-desirable trees, including those that are damaged, diseased, or dying,” said Michael Cain, the land planner for Seamon Whiteside and Associates, a land design firm providing master planning, civil engineering, landscape architecture, urban design, development management services and permitting services.

However, the online petition claims that the developer is not doing enough to protect the trees, listing six complaints associated with the proposed development, including “human health and safety, the environment, flooding, the use and enjoyment of surrounding properties, property values, and the overall community ethos.”

The petition — which is directed to the City of Charleston Department of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability — aims to protect the grand trees, and has already gained over 200 signatures.

“The proposed plans show no effort to avoid impacts to these trees, but to merely maximize the access to increase the number of lots for the development,” read the petition, authored by Cherilynn Panko.

The petition letter was sent to the City of Charleston and officers. Residents can read the letter or sign the petition by contacting Larry Tyree, who can be reached at letyree@homesc.com . The petition can also be signed at Delta Pharmacy, which is located at 162 Seven Farms Drive.

A separate physical petition with similar goals also is being circulated, which already has over 600 signees.

A grand tree is defined as any tree 24 inches or greater in diameter, measured at 4.5 feet above the grade, excluding pine trees or sweet gum trees.

The details of the tree removal plans can be found by visiting bit.ly/2YuKmSy.