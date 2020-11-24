Groups show support

Veterans’ food drive makes first delivery

The Food Drive for Veterans is at the halfway mark and the first delivery of donations was taken to the food pantry at Patriot Villas, a housing facility for 72 veterans, by members of Providence Church on Nov. 13.

But there is still work to be done and the food drive continues at Providence Church through Nov. 30.

The public is encouraged to stop by the church at their convenience and place non-perishable food items in the plastic containers located on the front and back porches at 294 Seven Farms Drive. A second delivery will be made to Patriot Villas at the conclusion of the food drive.

Exchange Club helps police and fire departments

The Exchange Club of Daniel Island presented 30 “Time Out Teddy Bears” to the Charleston Police Department Team 5 and Fire Department Station 18 on Daniel Island.

The first responders carry the bears in their vehicles and use them to comfort children in stressful situations.

This was the club’s service project for National Exchange Day Service. Learn more about the group’s projects on their Facebook page at facebook.com/DIExchange/.

Trident United Way honors teachers

Trident United Way supporters are wishing teachers and school staff a big thank you by assembling special packages, which will be delivered to schools across the Tri-County.

For the past few months, community members showed their thanks either online or by filling out a special postcard to give their thoughts on why teachers and school staff are so special. More than 6,000 cards and online forms were returned.

Many got creative with images of popsicles or donuts to show off in art how families and kids feel about their favorite teachers. Other cards share heartfelt messages of thanks and encouragement in various ways of saying thank you.

Trident United Way Advancement Senior Officer Kathleen Stevens started the effort back in early spring. As a parent, she thought getting the community involved in giving thanks to teachers was the least she could do. “For them to receive a physical postcard with

those notes of encouragement, I think will mean the world in such a weird and difficult time that we are all in,” Stevens said.