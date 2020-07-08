Growing concerns nix DI roundabout sculpture plans

After a large number of residents voiced their concerns, the Daniel Island Garden Club has decided to abandon plans for the sculpture project at the roundabout at the intersection of Daniel Island and Seven Farms drives.

The Daniel Island Garden Club pitched the idea of bringing public art to the new roundabout to the Daniel Island Property Owners Association in January. The club's final proposal for a sculpture was 'Egrets,' a seven-foot, six-inch, stainless-steel sculpture created by New York-based and nationally-recognized artist and studio owner Babette Bloch.

The design was approved by the City of Charleston Design Review Committee and the Daniel Island Architectural Review Board in early June, giving the project the final green light after a six-month planning period.

Following the announcement of the installation plans and request for donations, some area residents voiced their opinions on social media, expressing concerns about the proposed plans. One pressing issue was that residents felt there was a lack of public input during the process.

Another major concern was the cost of the project. The garden club was in the process of collecting donations to help fund the project. Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the Daniel Island POA, estimated the total cost for the project would be $70,000.

Residents speaking out on social media felt the project was too expensive and felt that funds could be allocated to a different cause, especially considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

So, for now, no changes to the roundabout are planned.

A local volunteer organization that offers a helping hand in beautifying the island through a love and knowledge for gardening, the Daniel Island Garden Club is committed to promote civic planting and beautification to help make Daniel Island a better place to live, explained its organizers.

The POA noted in a statement that the Daniel Island Garden Club’s “premier contribution to the Island has been their stewardship of the Osprey Trail in front of the Daniel Island School that promotes conservation and appreciation of plants and wildlife in a protected area.”

"Public art complements the natural beauty of our surroundings in Daniel Island. In the coming months, we hope that residents who are passionate about art and the island will come forward to work collectively with community input on future opportunities for public art in our parks and common areas on Daniel Island," said the POA in a statement.

The club said any financial contributions that were made to the sculpture will be refunded in the coming weeks.

City of Charleston Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo said that moving forward all hands will be on deck to increase community input and awareness and that the Daniel Island Garden Club, Daniel Island Neighborhood Association, and Daniel Island POA will work together while soliciting resident input.

"When community leaders such as elected officials, civic groups, neighborhood associations, or advocacy groups can reach out and pull in the community, I think our community fabric becomes stronger," she said. "The more that can be done to do outreach and share information, the more members of our community become engaged, allowing ideas to be fleshed out and ultimately more consensus reached."