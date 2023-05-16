Guardian ad Litem Program to host free training for potential volunteers

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning May 23 to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) in Berkeley County and surrounding areas.

GALs advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS).

Volunteers should be at least 21 years old, have a clean criminal record, no previous DSS case history, and be able to contribute four to five hours a month of time for a child.

Currently the Berkeley County GAL Program is serving 336 children, but there are only 36 volunteer GALs to assist.

While GAL staff fill in the gaps, the need for more volunteers is urgent. “We’re always looking for dedicated individuals who are passionate about advocating for children,” said Christy Vinson, recruitment and training director.

Visit gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application.

Follow @Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program on Facebook or contact communications@childadvocate.sc.gov to be added to the newsletter for updates and local events in your area!