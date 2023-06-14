Guardian ad Litem program seeks volunteers

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free virtual training beginning Tuesday, July 25, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) in Berkeley County and Charleston counties.

GALs advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS). Volunteers should be at least 21 years old, have a clean criminal record, no previous DSS case history, have time available and the desire to help a child in their community.

The Berkeley GAL Program is serving 306 children, but there are only 36 volunteer GALs to assist, and Charleston County serves 570 children with 89 GALs. While GAL staff fill in the gaps, the need for more volunteers is urgent.

“Our goal is to ensure that every child in the family court system has a voice and finds a safe permanent home as quickly as possible. We are always looking for caring and dedicated individuals to advocate on behalf of our state’s most vulnerable children,” said LaDara Depugh, director of the South Carolina GAL program.