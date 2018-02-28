Guns: Where do you stand?

Editor’s Note: Last week we emailed a survey to 3703 readers in our current reader database to find out where they stand on gun control legislation and on gun violence solutions. Close to 300 readers responded. This week, below, we share with our readers the results of the first four, yes/no questions. Due to an overwhelming response to the survey, answers to the open-ended questions, which included opinions, causes and solutions, will be published in upcoming editions of the paper.

Additionally, we sent the same survey to local, state and federal leaders. In this issue, on the next two pages, we share the answers and thoughts of State House Representative Nancy Mace and State Senator Larry Grooms to all the questions. In some cases, their answers differed from the majority of reader responses we received. In upcoming editions of the paper, we will also share with you how your other elected leaders respond to the survey.