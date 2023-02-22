Haley declares bid for US presidency: ‘May the best woman win’

At a bus shed adjacent to the Charleston Visitor Center on Feb. 15, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley made it official. She’s running for president of the United States.

In front of nearly 2,000 attendees, Haley called for unity and a new generation of leadership for the nation. If elected, Haley will be the first woman and woman of color to serve as president.

Amid applause and chants of “USA, USA” from the crowd, Haley said, “I’m a grateful American citizen who knows our best days are yet to come; if we unite and fight to save our country. I have devoted my life to this fight and I’m just getting started. For a strong America, for a proud America, I am running for President of the United States of America.”

Haley added, “It will require doing some things we’ve never done – like sending a tough-as-nails woman to the White House.”

Haley entered the political arena in 2004, when she ran for a seat in the S.C. House of Representatives against Rep. Larry Koon, a 30-year incumbent – and won. She focused on tax cuts and transparency in state government. In 2010, at 38, Haley was elected as the first female governor of S.C. – the youngest governor elected in the U.S. at the time.

During her tenure as governor, Haley said that South Carolina became known as an economic powerhouse, known as the “Beast of the Southeast.”

Under her administration, the Palmetto State saw more than $20 billion in new capital investment, the unemployment rate hit a 15-year low and reform bills were passed to require lawmakers to publish their votes on record, according to the S.C. Executive Budget in fiscal years 2011-17.

In 2016, then-President Donald Trump nominated Haley to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, where she held a position as advisor on the president’s cabinet and on the National Security Council.

Now, 51, Haley is calling for America to put their trust in a fresh generation that can bring in new members to the party, stating that Republicans have alarmingly lost the popular vote during the last several elections. She’s a strong proponent of term limits.

“America is not past its prime,” Haley said. “It’s just that our politicians are past theirs.”

U.S. Representative Ralph Norman of Rock Hill introduced Haley during the event at the Visitor Center. Once a staunch Trump supporter, Norman gave his endorsement to Haley for the 2024 election, as he praised her as a bold leader that our country desperately needs.

“We need new leadership with a new vision at the top of the ticket,” Norman exclaimed.

Haley has already hit the ground running on the campaign trail, engaging in town hall events in New Hampshire, followed by stops in Iowa, a key state for the Republican National Committee’s GOP 2024 presidential nomination.

With a knowing smile, she closed her first campaign speech in the Holy City with, “As I set out on this new journey, I will simply say this – may the best woman win.”