Halloween fishing is a treat!

Halloween is an exciting time for children. As one of the oldest children on Daniel Island, my favorite candy is a Baby Ruth bar. Each year, I pick up several bags from Publix. Because you should have plenty of candy for the children! Sadly, most of the candy does not make it to Halloween. Perhaps, it is time for me to check my blood sugar level?

Halloween is also an exciting time for anglers. It brings some of the best fishing of the year. Now, that is a real treat! For the first time in months, the water temperature is below 80-degrees. Cooler water and shorter days have predators eating (like me with a bag of Baby Ruth bars). For the next few weeks, fishing will be better than epic. It will be magic. That’s right, I said it. Magic!

When fishing is magic, keep moving until you find fish. When you find them, they most assuredly will be eating. More times than not, redfish and trout will be feeding on shrimp or finger mullet. A lure that mimics this food source is a Z-Man TubeZ (in the color The Deal) on a 1/6-ounce Ned LockZ jig. This combination is irresistible to feeding trout and reds. Just like a Baby Ruth candy bar and me.

Seriously, put that candy bar down and go fishing. Or, better yet, take the candy bar with you. Catching large quantities of fish will make you hungry. This is no trick. It is magic.

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.