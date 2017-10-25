Halloween in the Holy City

Halloween is quickly approaching and that means there is limited time to take advantage of the Charleston area’s many frightful attractions.

While there are ghost tours that operate in the city year-round, there are also numerous Halloween-themed tours and activities offered throughout the area this season. Following are some of the most popular:

BOONE HALL FRIGHT NIGHTS

This popular and spooky attraction is back after a year in hiatus. Boone Hall Plantation, located off Hwy. 17 in Mount Pleasant, transforms into a haunting haven in September and October, offering four different chilling attractions—Lost Souls, The Crypt, Wicked Woods Haunted Hayride and The Gateway 4D experience.

Boone Hall Fright Nights is open Sundays and weekdays from 7:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7:15 p.m. to midnight. Tickets for admission to all four attractions—a “Screampass”— are available online for $33 each. There is also the option to purchase a VIP “Faster to the Fear” pass for $45 that includes admission to all four attractions and expedited lines. Individual tickets are available for purchase at the ticket booths on open nights. The Crypt, Lost Souls and Wicked Woods are $13 each and The Gateway is $7.

These attractions are not recommended for children 12 and under, pregnant women or people with adverse effects to strobe lights. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://boonehallfrightnights.com/.

GHOSTWALK AND HAYRIDE IN HUTCHINSON SQUARE

The Junior Service League of Summerville is hosting a small festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 in downtown Summerville’s Hutchinson Square from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature a walking ghost tour, hayride, games and food vendors.

Tickets for the Ghostwalk Tour are available online in advance for $5 and on the day of the event for $8. Hayride tickets are sold separately for $4 and kids 3 and under are free. Admission includes one guided Ghostwalk Tour (G, PG, or PG-13) and access to all games and activities in the Square. All proceeds benefit the JSL of Summerville School Supply Fund for Dorchester School Districts 2 and 4.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.summervillejsl.com/special-events/ghostwalk/.

MURDER WALK

Although Ashley on the Cooper River Walking Tours hosts an interactive murder walk throughout the year, it is perfect for some spine-tingling fun when celebrating Halloween.

Follow a guide as you walk through the streets of Charleston, retracing the steps of a killer and unfolding an unsolved crime. Sixty-minute tours are available by appointment every day at 8 p.m. and are $20 per person. The tour company assures that, whether it’s just you or a group of friends, it is sure to be entertaining.

“A murder in cold blood has occurred on the streets of Charleston and we need your help to solve it,” the website states. “We have been hired by a very affluent family to solve a murder. We will pick up the trail of a killer and need your help to piece together the clues and bring justice.”

Group size is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance. Even though the tour is interactive, you are not required to participate. No one under the age of 12 will be admitted. If interested in learning more or to purchase tickets, visit http://ashleyonthecooper.com/charleston-walking-tours/murder-walk/.

FAMILY FRIGHT NIGHTS

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, located at 3550 Ashley River Rd., is hosting their 9th Annual Family Fright Nights on Oct. 27 and 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the gate. Children 6 and under are free.

All ages are permitted. Activities include haunted train rides, a Mad Scientist Lab, a hay-bale maze, pony rides, big hay mountain, face painting, crafts, children’s games, a photo booth, a costume contest and more. Visit http://www.magnoliaplantation.com/whatsnew.html for more information.

THE HAUNTED JAIL TOUR

Bulldog Tours takes you behind the scenes of the Old City Jail, located on Magazine Street downtown, which housed some of Charleston’s most “infamous criminals, 19th-century pirates and Civil War prisoners from 1802 to 1939,” according to the company’s website. What’s makes the tour really spooky is the fact that most of the building’s original structures—like the cells and warden’s quarters—remain intact.

“The building’s eerie exterior will get your heart pounding before you even enter,” the website states. “Through the cells and hallways where prisoners lived and died, you’ll definitely feel the spirits moving about from the moment you step inside.”

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids ages 7 to 12. Bookings are available online or by phone at 843-766-2080. Private rentals of the jail are also available. This tour is not recommended for small children. For more information, visit https://bulldogtours.com/the-haunted-jail-tour/.

HALLOWEEN IN THE OLD VILLAGE

The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department is hosting a free family-friendly Halloween celebration on Oct. 26 from 12 to 2 p.m at the G.M. Darby Building.

Activities include games, crafts, face-painting and a costume contest at 1:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Florine Russell at 843-849-2061 or visit https://www.tompsc.com/462/Special-Events.

If these attractions do not spark your interest, there is information about various others located on the Charleston Area Convention and Business Bureau website at https://www.charlestoncvb.com//events/category/holiday~14/.