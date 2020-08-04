Hamby Catering opens DI location, supports COVID-19 medical heroes

Hamby Catering & Events opened an extension of the Market at Hamby in the former BIN 526 location at 20 Fairchild Street on Daniel Island for those in the community needing to stock up on food and beverages.

The pop-up features a selection of chef’s casseroles, soups, tea sandwiches, sandwich mixes, snacks and other freezer-ready items including meatballs, crab cakes, pulled pork and more.

Hamby Catering’s advanced sommelier Patrick Emerson of Curated Selections also is setting up a special collection of wine at the island location. Wine will be available by the bottle and the case, and patrons purchasing mixed cases can enjoy a 15% discount.

Customers looking to give back will also have the opportunity to donate to the local organization Feeding Our Heroes with their order. Feeding Our Heroes is collecting funds to feed medical warriors at MUSC, Roper St. Francis, Trident Health, and the West Ashley COVID-19 testing facilities.

“Hamby Catering is proud to partner with this incredible organization and supports the outstanding work they are doing for our community’s heroes,” said the owners, who are striving to keep their employees working while servicing folks in need. They said they also are grateful to Daniel Island resident Mike White for making the BIN 526 location available.

The health and safety of employees and patrons remain a top priority, so the market is set up with open doors and a touchless checkout (card only) to ensure contact-free transactions during pickups.

With locations in West Ashley and Mount Pleasant open for curbside pickup, Hamby Catering can also be ordered through UberEats. Delivery of the Family Meal Deal is available with 24-hour advanced orders. The pop-up store opened its doors on April 4, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Sunday, April 12, when it will be closed for Easter.

For more information about ordering, menus, and delivery, visit hambycatering.com or call 843-725-4035.