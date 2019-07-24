Harvest Tour of Homes seeking sponsors

Sponsors are a crucial part of The Harvest Tour of Homes. Presented by the Friends of the Daniel Island Library, the 12th annual Harvest Tour of Homes is the only yearly community fundraiser for the Berkeley County library on Daniel Island. This year the tour of four fabulous island homes will take place Saturday, October 26.

The fundraiser is essential to help the library keep up with the increasing island population.

“The Daniel Island Library serves in the area of 14,000 residents now,” said Cyndi Jannuzzi, current chair of the Friends of the Daniel Island Library. “It was founded at a time of 4,000 residents. The growing demands for new technologies at our facility have resulted in ‘all hands on deck’ with the Harvest Home Tour fundraiser. The Friends of the Daniel Island Library committee has been inspirational in encouraging Daniel Island residents and business alike to join hands in growing our library.”

Wes and Cile Perich were the first Daniel Island residents to make a donation this year. Both are ardent supporters of local libraries.

“Libraries have always played an important part in our family’s lives, as Cile and I were both avid readers from an early age,” Perich said. “A special treat for me was my weekly visit to the big Carnegie Library in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. We are pleased that our sons inherited our love of reading and want to preserve access to books for future generations.”

Some of the book clubs on Daniel Island make group donations to show support for their local library. The new DI Ralston Grove Book Club made their first donation this year.

“Supporting our local libraries and reading programs helps us build a stronger community and a better future,” said club member Judy O’Brien. “We hope our small contribution combined with the contributions of others will support those goals.”

This year’s sponsorship chair, Suanne Trimmer, stressed the importance of sponsorships, especially those from local businesses.

“Since the first library tour was held in 2008, the businesses on Daniel Island have been an incredibly important part of our fundraising effort,” noted Trimmer. “They serve the residents of the island, many of them have employees that live on the island and benefit from what the island offers. So their support for our library not only helps the entire island, but highlights their role as good neighbors to the community.”

The tax deductible donation goes directly to the Daniel Island Library and is used towards various programs and improvements. To make things easier this year, donors can now pay by credit card, PayPal, as well as by check. There are a variety of sponsorships available, ranging from the Silver level with a donation of $100, up to the $2500+ Premier level. To be included in the printed materials, all donations must be made by July 31.

For more details on sponsorship packages contact Suanne Trimmer at suanne.trimmer@gmail.com. More information on the event is available at harvesthometours.com.