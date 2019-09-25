The healing magic of music

The role of music as medicine is nothing new. Research conducted by the Center for Music & Medicine showed the positive effects of music on neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and strokes. According to the American Music Therapy Association (AMTA), music therapy is an established health profession that therapeutically uses music to help with both the physical and emotional needs of individuals.

While in high school, music therapist and instructor at DI’s Black Tie Music Academy Kelly Machado became intrigued by the idea of helping people through the use of music. In college she followed her love of classical music, but during her junior year in college Machado knew she wanted to make a difference in the world.

Machado decided to go to Italy and study art and poetry, then to Nashville to study songwriting before returning home to Charleston. Machado found her passion and received a degree in music therapy at Charleston Southern University.

“I landed on music therapy because I wanted a career where I could see healing and growth,” she said. “I wanted to feel like I was impacting people’s lives and making it better. Once I saw how music therapy was helping individuals learn to speak again after traumatic brain injuries, I was sold. I felt like I was witnessing magic.”

Music therapy is more than just playing music to make others feel better. Professional music therapists have degrees from credentialed universities and complete over a 1000 hours clinical training.

Machado says it’s important to hire a credentialed therapist. Currently, music therapists in South Carolina are fighting for state licensure.

“It is the necessary next step for music therapists in the state of South Carolina in order to move our careers forward and hopefully have music therapy become a staple in healthcare,” explained Machado. “One of the most important reasons we need state licensure is to protect not only our career and the validity of our training, but also to protect our clients.”

Machado works with both children and adults. She has even brought her skills to a neonatal intensive care unit. Many of her clients are seeking relief from a wide range of medical issues such as anxiety and depression, Alzheimer’s, brain trauma, special needs, and hospice care.

Machado treats 95-year-old Daniel Island resident Norma on a regular basis. Norma’s daughter-in-law appreciates the comfort Machado brings to her mother-in-law.

“It has been wonderful! Kelly researched music from her generation and plays terrific classics that take Mama back to her prime. It not only helps pass the time but also helps her connect with memories and feelings of her wonderful life.”

One of Machado’s teenage clients said, “When I come to music therapy I feel very relieved about all my stress. Adding music whether it’s writing a song, singing, or playing an instrument can express your feelings when you feel you can not use the right words.”

For more information on music therapy, send an email to Kelly@blacktiemusicacademy.com or call (888) 827-2862.