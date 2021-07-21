Health IT giant to add DI location, jobs to Berkeley County

Health care providers and clinics in Berkeley County can expect to bolster network services over the next two years. More than 150 jobs will be created by one software company that’s slated to open on Daniel Island next month.

Nationwide revenue cycle management company XIFIN, headquartered in San Diego, announced at the end of June that its newest East Coast facility will be located at 100 Benefitfocus Way. XIFIN will be a tenant of Benefitfocus, one of Daniel Island’s largest employers that specializes in workplace benefits software.

“XIFIN’s presence in Berkeley County is reflective of the area’s vibrant IT and health care network, including numerous colleges and technical schools, and where IT employment has grown approximately three times the national average in recent years,” stated XIFIN vice president and head of the Charleston office, Brian Kemp, in a press release. “We’re proud to join a community that has a skilled talent pool, a thriving regional economy and a strong culture.”

Since 1997, XIFIN has been an innovative leader in health IT by developing financial management software for health care administrations that helps automate billing systems and manage medical claims filing. Their clue-based approach helps track patients’ revenues, from their initial appointment until their final payment of balance.

“Our state has worked hard to create a business-friendly climate that will attract businesses of all types and lead to additional opportunities for South Carolinians,” Gov. Henry McMaster stated. “We’re thrilled that XIFIN has chosen to join our family and call South Carolina home.”

With more than 20 years in the industry, XIFIN offers clients access to the information and tools needed to optimize financial visibility and operations. This includes understanding business trends, ensuring maximum reimbursement and improving cash flow.

South Carolina’s Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said XIFIN’s presence will have a significant impact not only in Berkeley County but across the state.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome this great company to the Palmetto State and watch them succeed here for a very long time,” Hitt added.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb echoed Hitt’s sentiment, but more so on a local level.

“This announcement is exciting news for both our thriving business community and citizens, as investment abounds in our county and more quality jobs are added to the local workforce,” Cribb continued. “With Berkeley County’s ongoing population growth, this reputable company will help us to continue meeting critical quality of life needs for all.”

In 2019, XIFIN reached $40 billion in gross annual claims billing for its hospital-based and independent diagnostic laboratory clients. Additionally, customers realized a 20% to 40% average improvement in cash collections, which is double to quadruple the industry norm.

The Greater Charleston Area’s two fastest-growing industry sectors are life sciences and information technology, with more than 700 tech companies situated throughout the region.

For more information, visit xifin.com.