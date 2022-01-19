Healthy Habits

Love or hate the winter weather, staying healthy during the colder months can be a challenge. Spending more time inside with dry air and close quarters can help spread seasonal illnesses. Dr. Edward Giove with Daniel Island Family Medicine on Seven Farms Drive, and Dr. Elizabeth Whirrett, a family medicine provider at High Tide Internal Medicine in Mount Pleasant, both stress to patients the importance of eating a healthy diet, staying hydrated, practicing good hygiene, exercising and getting plenty of sleep.

EAT HEALTHY

A diet full of fruits and vegetables and immune-boosting foods can help the body fight infections and disease. Trading salty snacks and sugary treats for lean proteins and whole foods can go a long way in keeping you well. “I talk to (patients) about what they’re eating for breakfast, lunch and dinner and then make little tweaks to how they can go with a healthier diet and not focus on fad diets,” Whirrett said. Giove also encourages supplements like vitamin C, zinc and vitamin D during cold and flu season. “Vitamin D has been in vogue over the last few years with deficiencies being common and (studies showing) that it helps with immunity,” he said. STAY HYDRATED Dr. Whirrett encourages people to drink plenty of water. “When I tell patients they are supposed to be drinking half their weight in ounces of water a day they are pretty shocked,” she said. “And stay away from caffeinated beverages and alcohol that will dehydrate you.” It’s also beneficial to keep skin and nasal passages hydrated. Dry, cracked skin can allow bacteria into the body, so using lotion for skin and saline spray in the nose can bring back moisture. A room humidifier also helps combat dry air. “I see patients when they’re sick or have allergies overdo the antihistamines and the decongestants and that dries out the mucous membranes,” Whirrett said. “It’s the same concept where you over dry and make your body more susceptible to infections.” KEEP IT CLEAN

Practicing good hygiene is one of the best ways to prevent catching and spreading illness. The viruses that cause colds, flu and COVID-19 are all spread from the nose and mouth of infected people. “Cover your cough, cover your sneezes, then wash your hands afterwards,” said Giove, who reminds his pediatric patients to cough or sneeze into their elbow or a tissue. “Hand washing is one of the biggest things we push patients to do,” Whirrett said. “Use hand sanitizer if you can’t wash, but I’m a big proponent of washing your hands as much as you can, especially in the wintertime.” Disinfecting high-touch surfaces also helps reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses. And try to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible. GET MOVING AND SLEEP TIGHT Regular physical activity is important in helping the body and mind fight seasonal ailments and the winter blues. Even a short daily walk can lower blood pressure and boost metabolism, energy levels, and vitamin D intake from the sun. “I always recommend exercise,” Whirrett said. “I try to stress to my patients doing a cardiovascular-type exercise plus weight training ... year-round people should be exercising to take care of themselves.” And both doctors emphasize the value of a good night’s sleep. “Sleep is where your body regenerates itself, it’s how it gets healthy again,” according to Whirrett. Giove said he talks with all his patients about the benefits of a balanced diet, exercising and getting plenty of sleep, but it’s particularly vital for children to stay physically active and mentally healthy. “Try to stay off social media as much as possible and limit TV,” he suggests to his younger patients. “Spend more time with friends and exercising and reading. It’s important to start kids getting into good habits.”

Cold, flu or COVID?

What happens when a patient comes into the office feeling under the weather? The cold, flu and COVID-19 can all have similar symptoms, and doctors say it’s getting more difficult to tell them apart.

“This time of year we recommend getting a COVID test, a flu test and a strep swab if they have a sore throat to help us distinguish between the three of them,” Whirrett said. “But even before COVID came about, it was difficult because viruses are very similar ... you have to use your clinical judgment and years of experience to distinguish between all of them.”

Giove also uses a variety of testing methods to help diagnose patients. “Luckily we have some rapid tests now that, although not 100 percent predictive, can tell us what’s going on,” he said. “Right now we’re doing a lot of rapid COVID tests and if that’s negative, we’ll do a flu test and treat based on that.”

The flu typically presents with classic symptoms, according to Giove. “If you see somebody who is feeling fine one minute and has a sudden onset of fever and body aches with a dry cough and nasal congestion, that’s usually the hallmark of the flu; it hits you hard and fast,” he said.

“A regular head cold starts with a sore throat followed by congestion and cough,” Giove added. “... and COVID keeps changing, but right now it presents like a head cold with or without fever.”

If a patient tests positive for COVID-19, Giove tells them to quarantine and seek emergency medical attention if they start developing shortness of breath. He also recommends getting a pulse oximeter to keep an eye on oxygen saturations and he looks for secondary bacterial infections like pneumonia.

He said a big challenge now is the lack of therapeutics for COVID, and his office is flooded with patient calls inquiring about medications. “With the flu we have antivirals like Tamiflu and Xofluza that can shorten the course, so it’s a little less frustrating.”

The CDC recommends patients with COVID-19 who are recovering at home take over-the-counter medicine, like acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to ease symptoms. There are not yet any widely-used prescription drugs for outpatient use, but Giove said he is optimistic about new treatments and antiviral medications on the horizon.