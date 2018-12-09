'Hearts and Hammers' to benefit East Cooper Habitat for Humanity

East Cooper Habitat for Humanity is hosting its annual fall fundraiser September 21 in the Blackbaud Global Headquarters building on Daniel Island. The event, which begins at 6 p.m., will be the first major public gathering in the new multi-million dollar facility.

The Hearts and Hammers celebration is one of two yearly events for East Cooper Habitat for Humanity. Funds raised during the festivities will support the organization’s efforts to provide decent, safe, affordable housing for hardworking families in the East Cooper area. The organization, and hundreds of volunteers, have built 73 homes so far in the East Cooper area.

Guests will be welcomed by the Plantation Singers, a renowned a cappella gospel singing group. The celebration will continue with dancing and music by PlaneJane, with electrified tunes covering the sixties to present. Guests will be invited to savor hors d’oeuvres, desserts and spirits. The event will also feature a silent auction.

Tickets are now on sale. If you are interested in serving as an event sponsor or donating an item for auction, contact Christine Pinson at 843-881-2600 x201 or christine@eastcooperhabitat.org. You can purchase tickets online at www. eastcooperhabitat.org.

Blackbaud, Benefitfocus, and Volvo are among the companies offering corporate support for the event. Several Daniel Island builders have also joined the effort, including Steve Kendrick of Structures Building Company and Richard Jackson of JacksonBuilt Custom Homes.

East Cooper Habitat for Humanity (ECHFH) is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, servicing the communities east of the Cooper River in South Carolina. ECHFH assists families by building safe, well-constructed homes. The organization currently has three homes under construction in the Huger area with plans to build two more.

Working in partnership with low-income families, ECHFH utilizes volunteer labor and donated funds to provide a “hand up,” not a “hand out.” Homeowners are chosen based on their demonstrated ability to handle personal finances and their willingness to contribute at least 350 hours of “sweat equity” on their home. Upon completion, Habitat homes are purchased by the homeowner with monthly payments under an interest-free mortgage over 30 years, and those payments are directed toward future homebuilding efforts as received. Visit their website at www.eastcooperhabitat.org for information on the organization and how to get involved.