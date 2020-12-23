Helping Hearts

Health professionals originate from a variety of diverse backgrounds. Aside from their levels of experience, specialized practices or differences of opinion that distinguish them, one shared trait unifies them: an instinctual passion for helping those in need.

Sharing that passion are three Daniel Island residents who work at Charleston’s three major hospitals — the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), Roper Saint Francis Healthcare (RSFH) and East Cooper Medical Center (ECMC). The following stories are their accounts of their trials and tribulations throughout COVID-19.

MARIA THOMAE (Medical University of South Carolina, WHNP & OB-GYN) Born in Argentina, Maria Thomae and her family immigrated to the United States to start a new life. She would go on to spend most of her childhood growing up in northern Virginia before making her way south. After working as a labor and delivery nurse in Virginia for 14 years, Thomae moved to Atlanta to pursue a master’s in science with a certification in women’s health at Georgia State University. Thomae has since been a nurse for 32 years and a women’s health nurse practitioner (WHNP) for 20 years. She operates three WHNP and obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) clinics in Goose Creek, North Charleston and Summerville and has worked for MUSC for the past three years. Thomae typically sees between 20 and 25 patients per day, five days a week. Her daily routine mostly pertains to pregnant women, OB-GYN exams and birth control. In March, Thomae’s line of work drastically changed when COVID-19 became rampant in the U.S. Her in-person, hands-on office sessions with patients turned into virtual visits. In July, Thomae reopened her practices full-time under the proper health and safety protocols and procedures associated with COVID-19. Her biggest challenge came when a pregnant patient called her and confirmed she had COVID-19 after recently being in her presence. In this scenario and similar ones like it, Thomae noted that she still had to psychically put her hands on her patients, particularly to identify the conditions of a fetus. Although this put Thomae at a higher risk of exposure, she reiterated how much she relied on the protection of face masks to help her overcome this obstacle in the workplace. Thomae is currently enrolled in England’s AstraZeneca vaccine trial that is a blinded study and plans on receiving the Pfizer vaccine as soon as her involvement is complete. As a data-driven, outcome-oriented person, Thomae believes the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. Her attitude is that no one is going to die from not seeing somebody, but they may die from exposure to COVID-19.

JILLIAN JOHNSTON (East Cooper Medical Center, NICU RN)

Born and raised on Sullivan’s Island, Jillian Johnston is a lifelong Charlestonian who decided there is no place she’d rather be than in the Lowcountry.

Johnston started off her collegiate studies as an education major because of her love for working with kids. She then decided to go to nursing school at Trident Technical College. Six months ago, Johnston graduated and started working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at East Cooper Medical Center. She remembered walking down the hallways during her hospital orientation and seeing all the personal protective equipment and supplies being stored for “just in case.”

On an average day, Johnston scrubs in from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for three night shifts a week. After making her first round of assessing infant beds, feeding and charting, she repeats the process all over periodically throughout her shift.

Before COVID-19, family members could be at the bedside to visit and meet the infant. But now it’s the mom and one support person. Often times it’s a few weeks before an infant is able to meet grandparents and other siblings, depending on how long it takes the baby to get healthy.

In March, she was still in nursing school as a technician in the Postpartum Unit. In her department of the hospital she is very fortunate that most of the mothers typically quarantine for two or more weeks.

However, one distinct memory still lingers in the back of Johnston’s mind. A mother and infant were separated because the mother tested positive and the infant tested negative. The infant was transported through the hallway in a transport isolette all while being attached to a cardiac monitor, IV fluids and a portable monitor to make sure oxygen levels were in the correct range. Johnston recalled how it took a small group of nurses to get all the monitors and the transportation isolette into the room with each nurse following behind the other in a line.

Once the infant arrived in the mother’s room they could only visit for a set amount of time and it took three or more staff members to get the infant and mother set up for skin-to-skin bonding.

After the visit there was a lot of planning that went into getting the breast milk back to the baby safely and so the other sick babies would not be exposed.

Johnston noted it’s been quite an adventure learning how to navigate the new COVID-19 policies and procedures. The new grad nurse added she’s eager to receive the vaccine and excited to be a part of history.

ALI SWANSON (Roper Saint Francis Healthcare, PA-C, Orthopedics)