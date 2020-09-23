Herb container gardens bring the outdoors in

When there’s a chill in the air and fresh vegetables from backyard summer plots start to fade away, it’s an ideal time to think about moving the garden indoors. Herb gardens are a popular way to bring greenery and a fresh scent from the outdoors in, and are practical in accenting savory fall dishes and homemade soups.

Bri Roberts, owner of Daniel Island-based Marigold Flowers, is committed to bringing beauty and life to indoor spaces with simple, accessible touches. As a mother of two daughters, she often involves her children when creating her own arrangements at home.

“My kids and I have propagated herbs many times, and it’s simple and fun,” she said. “Many herbs and even some vegetables can be re-rooted and grown in just water; no dirt needed.”

Roberts’ favorite herb to grow indoors is spring onions, because she uses them most often while cooking. “Once you purchase green/spring onions from the store, use the tops as normal, but save the root-end and several inches above them. Use a glass or mason jar filled with enough water to fully cover the roots. Change the water every other day, and you’ll have new growth in less than a week!”

She continued, “Once the roots are long enough, you can place your little plant baby in a pot or jar...the key is to make sure you have enough drainage (either a pot with a hole at the bottom, or a layer of pebbles at the bottom of your jar).”

Roberts’ top choices for indoor herb gardens include mint, basil, cilantro and rosemary. She can create custom herb containers for customers; place an order through

shopmarigold.com.

Most common herbs come from the Mediterranean region. They can be arranged together and should be placed in an area that is sunny for at least six hours each day.

According to the Clemson University Cooperative Extension, “the fragrance oils, which account for herb flavors, are produced in the greatest quantity when plants receive plenty of sun,” preferably from a south or west-facing window.

A few herbs, such as parsley and mint, prefer partial shade.

The Extension Office suggests using a well-drained soil with a pH of 6 to 7 that contains a moderate amount of organic matter. Another secret for success is to pinch out the tips of new plants to force them to branch and become full. Water herbs thoroughly and then allow the soil to dry out somewhat before watering again. Prune or harvest herbs regularly to promote vigorous, well-shaped, and sturdy growth. Herbs should be harvested just prior to blooming, which is when their oils are at their peak.

Drying indoors in a well-ventilated area is the traditional way to preserve herbs for future use. Another option is dehydrator drying; “a fast and easy way to dry high quality herbs because temperature and air circulation can be controlled.”

Clemson University lists basil, sage, winter savory, parsley, chives, and varieties of oregano and thyme as the best herbs for growing in indoor containers.

The Berkeley County Clemson Cooperative Extension Office is temporarily closed to the public but agents and staff members are still available to answer questions by phone at the Home and Garden Information Center, 888-656-9988. They are not accepting soil samples at this time.