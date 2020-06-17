Herndon, Smith face GOP runoff in House District 99

A runoff for the Republican bid for the South Carolina State House of Representatives District 99 on Tuesday, June 23 will decide who will face Democrat Jen Gibson in the November general election.

Gibson received 58.78% of the primary votes in Berkeley County, with Donna Brown Newton earning 41.22%.

Her general election opponent will be decided between Republicans Mark Smith — who received 35.42% of the county vote — and David Herndon with 24.9%.

House District 99 includes a portion of Mount Pleasant, as well as Daniel Island and other parts of Berkeley County, including Hanahan. The other candidates in the Republican primary election for District 99 were Shawn Pinkston, at 21.88%, and Chris Staubes, who received 17.8%. The total number of votes cast in the election in Berkeley County was 3,820.

Overall, of Berkeley County’s 133,854 registered voters, a total 30,083 ballots were cast, 22.4%, with 6,603 voting by absentee ballot. Across the state, of 3.32 million eligible voters, 767,187, or 23%, took to the polls.

In the U.S. Senate Republican race, incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham received 70.43% of the votes in Berkeley County, and earned the statewide victory to face Democrat Jaime Harrison in November’s general election. Harrison was unopposed in the primary.

In the U.S. Representative Republican primary for South Carolina District 1, Nancy Mace garnered 59% of the Berkeley County vote, and in November will meet incumbent U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham (D-SC District 1) in the general election.

Berkeley County Council District 2 incumbent Josh Whitley won with 56% of the vote over challenger Boyd Gregg’s 44%.

To learn more about the candidates in the runoff for District 99, view Smith’s and Herndon’s profiles on The Daniel Island News’s website, http://www.thedanielislandnews.com/news/meet-primary-candidates