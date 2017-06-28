High-end nail salon opens on Daniel Island near Simmons Park

Posh Nail Lounge, an upscale salon located in the Simmons Park Apartments’ retail space off River Landing Drive, is now open.

When deciding on a location, Daniel Island was an easy choice for owners Kien Do and Theresa Nguyen.

“It’s a beautiful place with friendly people,” said Do. “It’s awesome. Charleston is one of the best and Daniel Island is one of the best places in Charleston in general.” The salon offers typical nail services such as manicures, pedicures, pink and white nails, acrylic nails and gel nails. If receiving a manicure or pedicure, the customer can pick from a wide array of options such as classic, jelly, hot stone, paraffin and coffee-cappuccino.

For the customer who wants to be pampered, Posh also offers an “indulgence pedicure” that includes a lavender sugar scrub, lavender mask, hot towels, paraffin application and a hot stone massage.

A complimentary glass of wine or a mimosa is also included with a purchase of a specialty manicure or pedicure.

What makes Posh really unique is a product they offer called “dipping powder.”

Do emphasized that the powder is one of, if not the best, products they have.

“It is a brand new product that just came out,” said Do. “We have over 320 colors. This dipping powder is organic so it doesn’t damage the customer’s nails. It also stays a very long time. In general, for regular acrylic it stays for two weeks. With gel, two to three. The dipping powder will stay three to four weeks. It’s very good.”

With multiple years of experience in the industry, Do and Nguyen are well aware of the issues with sanitation that many nail salons have faced. For that reason, sanitation is vital to their business model.

“The number one thing for us is sanitation,” said Do. “In this industry, there are a lot of negative things about how we sanitize. So, with our products and our services the number one thing is sanitation. We make sure our tools are clean and our services are good.”

According to Do, customer satisfaction is key.

“We are trying for the best,” said Do. “We want to make sure we provide good service to customers. We want to make sure that the customer is completely happy when they leave.”

Posh is currently offering a 15 percent discount for residents of Simmons Park.

For Daniel Island residents, Nguyen said to keep an eye on their social media. A promotion for 10 percent off will be available in the near future. For more information on Posh, visit http://poshnaillounge.business.site or the salon’s Facebook page (@PoshNailLounge).

Two new businesses are also set to open in the Simmons Park Apartments’ retail space very soon. The Daniel Island Barbershop will be opening in late July and a South Carolina Federal Credit Union in mid-2017.