High school students and senior citizens to discuss important issues at Intergenerational Forum

The third annual Intergenerational Forum (IGF) on Daniel Island will be held at the Bishop England High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. The IGF is organized by a committee of citizens of Daniel Island and is presented by The Daniel Island News.

Five senior high school students from schools across the Lowcountry and five senior citizens will participate in the forum, which is open to the public and free. The participants will discuss important issues facing society. At the end of the IGF, $1500 in grants will be awarded to the top student participants, as determined by a panel of three judges.

The high school students involved in this year’s forum are: Zachary Kronsberg (Academic Magnet), Savannah Wray (Academic Magnet), Bryn Gerding (Academic Magnet), Shelbie Hughes (Hanahan HS), and Jaryn Valdry (Wando HS). Zach Wallace-Wright (Academic Magnet) is the alternate panelist.

The senior citizen panelists are: Marilyn Geiger (retired attorney and small business owner), Arnold Freilich (accounting, finance, president of S.C.O.R.E. of Charleston), Ted Kinghorn (Isle of Palms Town Council, government affairs and consulting), Harold “Skip” Crane (Seabrook Island Town Councilman, retired IBM manager/executive), and Linda Hite (retired math teacher). The alternate senior citizen panelist is Nicholas Pappas (sales and marketing executive).

The judges are: Anthony Dixon (principal, Philip Simmons Middle School), Claire Law (education consultant), and Thomas Pinckney (retired attorney and college professor).

The mission of the IGF is to bring together in a public forum representatives of a younger generation and senior citizens to glean their perspectives on crucial matters facing humanity, our nation, and the world today. Additional goals of the IGF are to stimulate, recognize, and respect the opinions of each generation and to learn from each generational perspective.

Look for more details on the forum in next week’s issue of The Daniel Island News. For further information, contact Fred Danziger, event coordinator, at (516) 524-2208 or email him at fred. danziger13@gmail.com