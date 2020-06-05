High school students awarded Rotary scholarships

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island awarded $10,000 scholarships to two local students — Emma Albano, a senior at Bishop England High School, and Afua Lincoln, a senior at Philip Simmons High School.

Albano is BE’s valedictorian and plans to attend the University of Notre Dame. She is an all-star athlete and leader who spends her time volunteering for causes that she cherishes. Lincoln is graduating from Philip Simmons second in her class and will attend Claflin University. She is an extremely talented artist and plans to pursue a career in forensic science.

The Rotary Club held its first virtual meeting on April 2 to adapt to the COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions, and is continuing the online gatherings each Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

At the April 8 meeting, the group resumed its breakfast speaker series with Mary Murray, the club’s first president. Murray shared her perspective of the challenges of starting the club and how Daniel Island has changed over the years.

Steve Slifer, Rotary member and noted economist, spoke April 15, sharing his thoughts about the unprecedented situation the country is in amid the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Ashley Henyan, executive director of the local Red Cross, visited with the group at the April 22 online meeting. She told the organization about how the Red Cross is pivoting from addressing traditional disaster relief to focusing on the pandemic.

George Roberts, CEO of East Cooper Meals on Wheels, spoke April 29, sharing information about the program’s recent activities during the pandemic.

Rotarians continued working on several projects throughout the month, including building a horseshoe pit at Summit Place that allowed residents to be outside and enjoy the nice weather while practicing social distancing, as well as teaming up with Daniel Island Community Fund in its fundraising efforts for local charities.

For information about attending online virtual meetings on Wednesdays, please contact Bethm.Lee@att.net.