Historic Charleston Foundation names Anita Koszyk Docent of the Year

Every year since 2007, Historic Charleston Foundation recognizes one outstanding volunteer. This year the prestigious Ian MacDonald Docent of the Year award went to Daniel Island resident Anita Koszyk.

The past is a big part of Charleston’s present and Historic Charleston Foundation is dedicated to preserving the area’s rich heritage. According to the Manager of Volunteers and Communications Liz Caldbeck, “Historic Charleston Foundation is a nonprofit organization that champions the historic authenticity, cultural character and livability of the Charleston region through advocacy, stewardship and community engagement.”

Koszyk became involved with Historic Charleston Foundation after moving to Daniel Island in 2015. “I began gobbling up the local history and culture. After retiring from teaching, I was looking for ways to spend my time when a friend told me about the need for docents for the spring Festival of Houses and Gardens,” said Koszyk. “It sounded like a perfect way to fill my desire to volunteer and provide a service for the community,” she added.

Koszyk was honored and surprised to be chosen from a talented field of over 600 volunteers.

“I have served with hundreds of docents, whom I respect and have learned from. Liz told me that I was chosen for my commitment and going above and beyond,” exclaimed Koszyk. She was also awarded a silver pin in honor of her five years of volunteer service.

“Anita stood out from the crowd by being an exceptional and dedicated volunteer who always offers a helping hand. She continually asks if we need assistance, often saying ‘Just put me where you need me!’ In addition to stepping up into a senior volunteer role this year, she gathered and recruited her friends so they could all volunteer at the same time,” stated Caldbeck.

“She also answered the call when a last minute replacement was needed. As if that weren’t enough, over the past year Anita has volunteered in the office and helped out with special events,” Caldbeck added.

Koszyk enjoys volunteering and recommends signing up with friends. “The last few years, a bunch of us from Daniel Island signed up to be in the same house. If you’re like me, after you’ve been a room docent you might transition to senior docent, where you greet the guests at the front door. Being a docent is fun for me because I enjoy chatting with visitors from everywhere and have the chance to show off our wonderful city.”

Historic Charleston Foundation has two house museums, the Aiken-Rhett House and the Nathaniel Russell House. The foundation also hosts events and projects throughout the year to support Charleston’s historic preservation. Each spring, guests can tour private homes and gardens in 12 downtown neighborhoods.

To learn more about Historic Charleston Foundation, visit their website at historiccharleston.org. If you’re interested in volunteering, call 843-723-8292 or email Liz Caldbeck at LCaldbeck@ HistoricCharleston.org.