Historically speaking: DI annexation commission appointed by Governor Haley

Twenty Years Ago - Dec. 18, 2003

City of Charleston Police Department and Team 10: In 2003, there was only one female commander in the Charleston Police Department. Lt. Naomi Broughton commanded Team 10. Team 10 covered Daniel Island at the time (the job now falls to Team 5).

If you are nosy and mind your neighbor’s business you were Lt. Naomi Broughton’s favorite type of citizen. The leader said, “Daniel Island is way unique… information and communication are the best tools to combat neighborhood crime and Daniel Island has that in abundance.”

She pointed to the large number of attendees at the monthly DINA meetings, the close-knit neighborhood structure and willingness of neighbors to help each as special DI characteristics. While other communities also boast regular HOA meetings, she said Daniel Island had the largest and most consistent attendance in the city, a sure indication of neighborhood involvement.

Japan Karate Institute Daniel Island: Dojo students had recently passed their belt advancement test at the institute’s West Ashley facility. The test was the first one for the Daniel Island dojo, which opened in October 2003 on Seven Farms Road.

Ten Years Ago – Dec. 19, 2013

DI annexation commission: Four individuals were appointed by then Gov. Nikki Haley to serve on the Daniel Island Annexation Commission. They included a former South Carolina legislator, an experienced appraiser, and two attorneys with executive business backgrounds. The Annexation Commission was tasked with investigating the implications of Daniel Island’s potential switch from Berkeley County to Charleston County. Haley announced that her appointees were to be Shirley R. Hinson of Goose Creek, Michael Allen White of Daniel Island, John Samuel West of Moncks Corner, and John Henry Tiencken of Daniel Island. The governor, as per state law, made the commission appointments after receiving an annexation petition reflecting the signatures of at least 10% of registered voters on Daniel Island.

School community committee formed: A stakeholder committee established by the Berkeley County School District to explore grade configuration options and school type for a new facility planned for the Daniel Island/Cainhoy area noted: The community wanted a new K-8 school, not a middle school, along the Clements Ferry Road corridor. And they wanted the curriculum to be infused with a “STEAM” delivery system that focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Business news: Benefitfocus announced it would be expanding, adding over 1,200 jobs to Daniel Island-based business.