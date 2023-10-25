Historically speaking: New restaurant opens in 2013

Fifteen years ago – Oct. 23, 2008

Boat storage options dwindle: Boat owners were frustrated when Stockade Storage, the only boat and general storage facility on the island, eliminated 50 spots to make room for more storage buildings.

DIS middle school wins volleyball tournament: The Daniel Island School 8th grade team took home the championship in the Lowcountry Volleyball Middle School League tournament, defeating CE Williams in a close third set.

Adults sport offerings: Island adults would have the opportunity to play in softball pick-up games every weekend. Island residents Merv Epstein and Bobby Kornhauser organized the pick-up session to bring together men and women over the age of 30 for a fun, noncompetitive game of softball.

Ten years ago - Oct. 24, 2013

Cainhoy development plan presented to the community: A public meeting on a proposed new community that would be located on either side of Clements Ferry Road, extending north to the Cooper River and south to the Wando River, drew a large crowd at the first public meeting on the project. Using principles set forth in the City of Charleston’s “Century V” comprehensive plan, developers said the Cainhoy Plantation parcel would focus on creating a mixed-use, diverse community that offers citizens a place to live, work, shop and recreate. Issues raised at the public meeting included zoning changes, schools and the expansion of Clements Ferry Road.

Simmons Park apartment complex: The 269-unit luxury apartment community planned in the heart of the Daniel Island Town Center, was set to break ground in the fall of 2013.

Ristorante LIDI to open: Chef/Owner Jason Colon announced that he will open Ristorante LIDI at 901 Island Park Drive at the corner of River Landing Drive in the space formerly occupied by Hammets Landing and Sienna. Projected opening fall 2013.

September 2013 real estate report: A total of 21 homes sold, totaling $10,860,592. The average sale price was $517,171.05.

Five years ago - Oct 25, 2018

Iron Horses’ school family rallies for student-athlete: Philip Simmons High School sophomore Bryant Collins, who played football for the Iron Horses, was in recovery after a ruptured brain aneurysm. Bryant’s school community set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money for his family.

Jack Primus resident working to put his community on National Register of Historic Places: Resident Fred Lincoln believed there were several areas of the Jack Primus community that could qualify for the National Register including the Keith School Museum, Cainhoy Plantation, and the Jack Primus community as a whole.

September 2018 real estate report: A total of 25 homes sold, totaling $21,384,686.

Compiled by Katherine Smith