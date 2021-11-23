History of Small Business

Entrepreneurship and working hard is at the core of American identity, even from the earliest days of the nation. Here’s a history of American small business.

17th and 18th centuries

This is the time of the pioneer who blazed trails and overcame hardships to carve a life out of the American wilderness. Most colonists in the New World were small farmers who scraped out a living and produced many of their own goods, including beer, clothing, soap, furniture and more. What they couldn’t make, they traded for.

19th century

As the American experiment pushed west, so did the farmers and ranchers and, eventually, the merchants and factories. Cities grew up and so did the professional classes. With the growth of industry came a wave of independent merchants, traders and, then, the bookkeepers, managers and white collar workers. Specialized trades also flourished, and the Industrial Revolution brought a whole new variety of them to American shores.

20th century

American businesses continue to grow in both scale and complexity, and government intervention in the form of busting monopolies and then, during the Great Depression, relief and employment, increased. In the wake of World War II, the modern corporation gained great influence as consumers grew increasingly sophisticated and affluent. Smaller businesses often aimed to be larger ones, and mergers and buyouts grew more common.

21st century

The modern American economy includes a wide array of businesses from the sole proprietorship to behemoth companies employing millions. Like the Industrial Revolution did in its day, today’s technological revolution is changing the way Americans work. More people are working remotely and more are working as subcontractors for larger enterprises, changing the face of small business in America.