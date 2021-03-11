History teacher finds community at Daniel Island School

When Gary Tyson’s family considered moving to South Carolina from the Philadelphia area, the longtime teacher started researching schools in and around Charleston. He discovered Daniel Island School, and he liked the educational environment it fostered.

Once he and his wife came to visit, they fell in love with Daniel Island. Tyson subsequently fell in love with the school, and knew it was a place where he wanted to teach.

“It’s the community, it’s seeing the kids out, it’s the trust they put in their teachers here,” Tyson said about what attracted him to the kindergarten through eighth grade public school that’s part of the Berkeley County School District.

His family made the move, and Tyson is now in his fourth year at Daniel Island School, where he teaches sixth-grade history.

Tyson attributes his decision to pursue teaching to some of the teachers he had in grade school, whom he describes as dedicated educators who were invested in their students and liked to make learning fun.

“Seeing what it was like to be in those classes, versus some of the other classes, just stood out to me,” he said. “It didn’t seem like work to them — they seemed like they were just in there, helping kids grow at such an important age.”

Originally from Pennsylvania, Tyson actually went to college as a math major, saying history was his “love” but math was his strong suit. He eventually realized that while he was great at math, it did not necessarily mean he had to follow a career in that field. (Which is why he tells his students now: “Figure out what you love to do.”)

He ended up transferring to a small teaching school called East Stroudsburg University and received his certification in elementary education. He also has a master’s degree in administration through Gwynedd Mercy University.

Tyson has taught a total of 26 years — he taught fifth grade for 15 years and then spent six years teaching second grade.

At Daniel Island School, he spent his first year teaching fifth grade. But when a position for a sixth-grade history teacher opened up, he took it.

Tyson is now the grade level chair for sixth grade and is also involved with a local chapter for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Outside of school, Tyson enjoys spending time with his family. He has three children — one is in the Marines, another is in college, and the third is an eighth-grader at Daniel Island School.

Tyson’s teaching method aims to help students make personal connections with their learning. His students recently worked on projects that involved creating their own civilizations, and how people should treat each other in those civilizations.

Hearing how much his students enjoy his class helps fuel his passion for teaching.

“The more I hear how excited they are to come to my class ... that’s energy to me,” he said. “When I hear stuff like that, it just kind of feeds the machine.”

Former students often tell him that he was the type of teacher who gave life lessons. “I try to keep that in mind,” he said, adding, “Everything is a teachable moment.”

Tyson believes creating well-rounded individuals is part of his job description. “You can never go wrong with having the child’s best interest at heart,” he said.

His favorite thing about Daniel Island School is “literally ... every single thing about it.” Tyson said he loves the relationships he has formed and the fact that he gets to see his students and their families all the time out and about on the island.

“I get to see, hands on, the impact I’m making,” he said. “It’s that community feel ... I really feel like it’s a family here.”

Monica Kreber is the Berkeley County School District Digital Content Specialist.