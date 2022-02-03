Hive Alive

Ten thousand bees in a box can create a buzz at the local post office. That’s what happened eight years ago when Ryan Gilsenan ordered a beehive starter kit through the mail, which included a hive, a queen bee, and thousands of worker bees.

“I ordered them in the fall for spring delivery and over the winter I read ‘Beekeeping for Dummies,’ ” said Gilsenan, who remembers the woman at the Rivers Avenue post office handling the package like it was full of tarantulas.

Gilsenan calls his Daniel Island beekeeping operation Six and a Hive Honey, representing his family of six, their first beehive, and their passion for the black and yellow insects.

Beekeeping, the practice of housing and caring for bees, has become more popular as bee populations have dwindled due to insecticides, predators and loss of habitat. Bees not only produce honey and beeswax, they are the most efficient pollinators in the world. Almost 90% of plant species rely on pollination, the process of transporting pollen from one flower to another, to reproduce.

According to the FDA, about one-third of the food eaten by Americans comes from crops pollinated by honey bees, including almonds, coffee, apples, tomatoes and strawberries. Bees are also vital to the survival of native flowers and plants.

“They are a natural part of the life cycle,” said Gilsenan. “All the flowers around Daniel Island are much stronger and healthier because of the presence of bees.”

Although bees are very prolific, one queen can lay up to 3,000 eggs a day, there are many challenges to keeping a healthy colony and the loss to recreational beekeepers is close to 50% each year.

“We have several parasites that are endemic to the area like the small hive beetle that like to destroy beehives to lay their own eggs,” said Gilsenan, who now maintains two backyard hives. “Wax moths are another enemy. The idea is to have a strong hive population that can fight those pests off.”

Bee colonies can also leave their hives for other locations, called swarming. If a beekeeper loses a colony, or if a colony is found living where it isn’t invited, James Craig is the man to call.

Craig said he began beekeeping in 2013 without a class or a clue. After losing three out of four colonies the first year to pests, he joined the Charleston Area Beekeepers Association (CABA), a volunteer organization that provides education and guidance to budding beekeepers.

Craig found an experienced mentor through the club, signed up for its “swarm list,” and discovered he had a knack for capturing honey bees.

“I felt like if I couldn’t raise them, maybe I could catch them because this was going to be an expensive hobby if I couldn’t figure out how to keep them,” said Craig, who is now a South Carolina certified master beekeeper.

In the past eight years, Craig has captured close to 500 colonies, which he donates to other local beekeepers and nonprofit organizations like CABA, College of Charleston, and a school education program called The Bee Cause.

The bee enthusiast maintains about 15 hives in his Mount Pleasant yard, and each colony has between 15,000 to 20,000 bees in the winter, and 50,000 to 60,000 in the summer. He harvests honey each year between mid-June and July.

“They’re the only insect that gives us a crop,” said Craig, who encourages people to be mindful of common chemicals that can kill bees, birds and other insects.

Jacqueline Gowe, who maintains an organic lawn and garden at her Brady Street home and at the Daniel Island School and Community Garden, said residents should accept that lawns don’t need to be perfect.

“All insecticides and herbicides have the potential to poison or kill pollinators,” she said. Instead of using chemicals, she suggests using clover for groundcover in bare patches and growing native plants like black-eye Susan, coreopsis, bee balm and echinacea, that are easy to maintain and attract pollinators.

Bees love dandelions but spraying herbicide on the yellow flower can kill bees, birds and other beneficial insects like dragonflies that eat mosquitoes, gnats and termites.

“Dragonflies, butterflies, hummingbirds and other birds do a really good job in balancing the environment and keeping the bad insects at bay,” said Gowe.

Gowe experimented with beekeeping, but after her one colony swarmed to another location, she decided to maintain bee houses instead. “We provide homes for different bees in our yard,” she said. “Bees use them to lay eggs like little bee apartments.”

Most bee species are very social and intelligent, and harboring them to reap the rewards of fresh honey, a beautiful garden or good entertainment, is a hobby enjoyed by many residents.

“It’s very interesting to watch them come and go; the hive is like the world’s busiest airport and it’s fun to watch their population expand,” said Gilsenan. “They do so much for the natural environment. It’s great especially if you have children.”