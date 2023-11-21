Ho-Ho-Holy City: Navigating Charleston’s wonderland of holiday events

Charleston is coming alive with festive cheer this holiday season, offering a myriad of events that capture the spirit of the Lowcountry. From tree lighting ceremonies to parades and performances, your holiday calendar will be brimming with activities this winter season. Whether you choose to stroll through the Festival of Lights or sip cocoa at the Hotel Bennett’s life-size gingerbread house, preview this curated list of some of the must-attend holiday events spanning Daniel Island, Clements Ferry, Mount Pleasant, and around the city of Charleston.

DANIEL ISLAND

Daniel Island Tree Lighting:

Date: Nov. 24. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., tree lighting

at 6 p.m.

Location: Credit One Stadium

Entertainment: D.J., fairy hair, face paint, caricature drawings, holiday characters, Christmas cookie decorating, snow show (6-8 p.m.), food trucks and concessions.

Tickets: Free event; tickets required for ice

skating participation.

Skate the Stadium:

Dates: Nov. 24 to Dec. 31 (Thursday to Sunday)

Location: Credit One Stadium

Activities: Skating on the synthetic ice rink, cozy fire pits, concessions that include s’mores kits and more.

Tickets: $10 per person (includes skate rentals,

45-minute session)

Paws and Claus:

Date: Dec. 2, 12-4 p.m.

Location: 200 Seven Farms Drive

Activities: Pictures with Santa, adoptable puppies from Libby and Mace’s Place Rescue, festive raffle, and treats for humans and furry friends.

Tickets: Free.

Holiday Movie Night:

Date: Dec. 7 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Location: Smythe Park

Activities: Dress in your coziest pajamas while watching the featured holiday movie, Elf. Food and hot cocoa available for purchase.

Tickets: Free.

The Sound of Charleston Holiday Shows:

Date: Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church on

Daniel Island

Performance: Charleston Symphony Orchestra,

Holy City Messiah

Tickets: $20 to $40. Check charlestonsymphony.org

for details.

Daniel Island Chanukah Celebration:

Date: Dec. 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Location: Governors Park

Activities: Chanukah education and awareness for

family and friends, games, live music, candle lighting, and traditional Chanukah food.

Tickets: Free and open to people of all faiths.

Daniel Island Christmas Decoration Cruise:

Date: Dec. 17 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Location: Meet at the parking lot by The Dime

and Kingstide

Activities: Bike around Daniel Island in Christmas attire while viewing neighborhood Christmas decorations. Add decorations and/or lights to your bike.

Tickets: Free

for all.

CLEMENTS FERRY

Rockin’ Around the Village Green:

Date: Dec. 2 from 3-6 p.m.

Location: Point Hope Village Green

Activities: Snow machine, face painting, tinsel hair, holiday tattoos, live music, Christmas caroling, tree lighting, Salvation Army toy drive, and coffee and pastry trucks.

Tickets: Free. Guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the toy drive.

Art Ink Drink and Be Merry:

Date: Dec. 9 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Location: Indigo Reef Brewing Company

Activities: Create holiday glass ornaments with alcohol inks. All supplies included and guests will receive four glass ornaments to design.

Tickets: $38 per ticket. Purchase on indigoreef

brewing.com.

Peninsula Christmas Golf Cart Parade:

Date: Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.

Location: Peninsula neighborhood off Clements Ferry

Activities: Decorated golf cart parade to view neighborhood Christmas lights.

Tickets: Free to all Peninsula neighbors.

MOUNT PLEASANT & IOP

Holiday Street Festival on Isle of Palms:

Date: Dec. 2 from 2-7 p.m.

Location: Front beach of Isle of Palms

Activities: Arts and crafts, local restaurants, food vendors, Sit with Santa, children’s activities and

live entertainment.

Tickets: Free admission.

The Old Village Holiday Street Fest:

Date: Dec. 2 from 2-8 p.m.

Location: Pitt Street between Venning and

Morrison Street

Activities: Local vendors and artists will showcase unique gifts including baked goods, jewelry, clothing, cookware and art. Shoppers can also enjoy live music, food and a visit from Santa.

Tickets: Free.

Breakfast with Santa:

Date: Dec. 2 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Location: Tides Ballroom at 5757 Palm Blvd.,

Activities: Breakfast with Santa and Rudolph’s pancake buffet with loads of sweet tooth toppings and hot cocoa.

Tickets: Book your reservation at destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes/activities/holiday-happenings

Sippin’ Santa at Laughing Gull:

Dates: Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, all day

Location: Laughing Gull at Wild Dunes Resort

Activities: Tiki-themed holiday bar serving festive

cocktails. Wear your best ugly sweater.

Tickets: Not required.

Lights and Love:

Date: Dec. 3, 4-6 p.m.

Location: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

Activities: Live entertainment, face painting, balloon

animals, glitter tattoos, bounce house, arts and

crafts and food trucks for families with children on

the spectrum.

Tickets: Free to attend.

Holiday Market at Wild Dunes Resort:

Date: Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m.

Location: Wild Dunes Resort

Activities: Pop-up shops, pictures with Santa, gingerbread decorating, letters to Santa and an oyster roast.

Tickets: Free and open to the public.

28th Annual Christmas Light Parade:

Date: Dec. 10, festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.

Location: West Coleman Boulevard

Activities: Christmas Light Parade and Pyrotecnico fireworks show.

Tickets: Free to attend, arrive early to secure a spot along the street.

CHARLESTON & NORTH CHARLESTON

Holiday Festival of Lights:

Dates: Nov. 10 to Dec. 31 from 5:30-10 p.m.

Location: James Island County Park

Activities: Drive along the three-mile light show of approximately two million lights, explore family attractions, gift shops and take photos with Santa. Attractions include a climbing wall, express train rides, sweets like hot cocoa, s’mores, funnel cake and more.

Tickets: $15 to $20 for park admission.

The Charleston Santa:

Dates: Weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Best Friend train museum (between the downtown visitor center and the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry)

Activities: Visit Santa, free picture with Santa, Toys for Tots donations.

Tickets: Free with reservations.

Life-size Gingerbread House:

Dates: Nov. 23 to Jan. 6 from 12-7 p.m.

Location: Hotel Bennett, downtown Charleston

Activities: Life-sized gingerbread house built with an array of sweets and lights, hot chocolate

for sale.

Tickets: No tickets or reservations required.

Holiday Weekend at Freshfields Village:

Dates: Nov. 24 - 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Freshfields Village on Kiawah Island

Activities: Photos at Santa’s Surf Shack, holiday market, live music, strolling carolers, letters to Santa and interactive performers.

Tickets: Free.

Tea with Santa:

Dates: Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 25 to

Dec. 24

Location: Camellias at Hotel Bennett, downtown Charleston

Activities: Holiday tea service with Santa and

champagne for adults.

Tickets: $78 for adults, $58 for children under 12.

Holiday Cocktail Class:

Date: Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

Location: Frannie and the Fox, 181 Church St.

Activities: Holiday tequila cocktail class led by mixologist Amanda Phelps.

Tickets: $65+ per person. Book tickets on

Resy.com.

Cirque Dreams holidaze:

Dates: Nov. 28-29 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Activities: Holiday-themed cirque show with over 300 costumes and 20 world-class acts celebrating Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas and New Year’s in a two-hour spectacle.

Tickets: Prices vary, purchase on

TicketNetwork.com.

Light the Lake:

Date: Dec. 1 from 5-9 p.m.

Location: Colonial Lake

Activities: 1,000+ luminaries, tree lighting ceremony led by Mayor John Tecklenburg, live music performed by the Charleston Caroling Company, concessions, photo booth and a holiday movie on the lawn at Moultrie Park.

Tickets: Free, registration encouraged.

Christmas Made in the South:

Dates: Dec. 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: The Exchange Park in Ladson

Activities: Arts and crafts festival with 200 local artists offering personalized ornaments, fine art, clothing, jewelry, gourmet delights, toys, pottery, wreaths and more. Santa Claus and food will also be in attendance.

Tickets: $9 for general admission, free for children 12 and under.

Nutcracker Tea:

Dates: Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24

Location: Thoroughbred Club inside The Charleston Place, downtown Charleston

Activities: Nutcracker-themed tea service, sweet and savory treats for kids and adults, dance performance from the Dance Conservatory of Charleston.

Tickets: Reservations required, book on Resy.com. Additional fee for champagne/caviar.

City of Charleston Parade:

Date: Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.

Location: Along Broad, King, and Calhoun

streets downtown

Activities: Parade ending with Santa’s arrival at Marion Square where the tree lighting at Marion Square will commence. The tree lighting will include snowfall, festive cocoa and cookies, as well as a performance by the Equinox Orchestra.

Tickets: Free.

Holiday Hoedown:

Date: Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Location: Cypress Hall at North Charleston

Wannamaker County Park

Activities: Country-themed holiday celebration for special needs families. Come dressed in western gear and enjoy refreshments.

Tickets: $4 per person in advance, $5 day of.

Charleston Reindeer Run:

Date: Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon

Location: Corner of East Bay and Queen St.

Activities: 5k run/walk, costume contest,

dogs invited.

Tickets: $10 to $35.

Charleston Holiday Boat Parade:

Date: Dec. 9, festivities begin at 5 p.m., viewing begins around 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Charleston Harbor

Activities: View the display of lights and festive boats, culminating in a fireworks display over

the harbor.

Tickets: Free.

Ninth Annual Holy City Holiday Market:

Date: Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Holy City Brewing, Firefly Distillery, and The Station Park Circle

Activities: Outdoor market, restaurants hosting holiday parties, vendors, food trucks and photo ops with Lillie Fuel Santa at Holy City Brewing. All venues will have music and holiday-themed entertainment.

Tickets: Free.