Hold your horses!

Horse racing in the Lowcountry may not be a staple or a pastime by any stretch of the imagination, however, one esteemed man’s undying passion for the sport undoubtedly played a part in the local equestrian progression over the years.

The late Harry Frank Guggenheim, a renowned industrialist, diplomat and naval aviator in both World Wars, once owned all of Daniel Island and much of the Cainhoy peninsula. Aside from being a former U.S. Ambassador to Cuba during Pres. Herbert Hoover’s administration or having friendships with men like aviation pioneers Charles Lindbergh and James Doolittle, he was also known for being quite the avid horseman.

Guggenheim’s ties to the equine industry date back as far as The Great Depression. Since 1929, he has been revered as one of the major thoroughbred racehorse owners and breeders of all time.

In 1935, Guggenheim purchased his first parcel of land, approximately 10,000 acres on the Cainhoy peninsula. He optimized the land from a plantation, known as Cain Hoy, to a cattle ranching operation.

His horse racing and breeding facilities, which he renamed from Falaise Stable to Cain Hoy Stable in 1943, oddly enough weren’t located in the Lowcountry. Guggenheim’s operation was headquartered in Jobstown, New Jersey, and had training centers based out of Columbia, South Carolina, and Kissimmee, Florida.

The pinnacle of Guggenheim’s career on the flat track came in 1953, when his horse Dark Star defeated the legendary Native Dancer in the Kentucky Derby. The longshot victory at Churchill Downs denied the favorite from capturing the Triple Crown that year.

A street on Daniel Island, Dark Star Lane, was named after the coveted stallion. The name was changed in 2018 because the developers wanted to use the name more prominently in the Cainhoy Plantation community.

Today, 50 years removed from Guggenheim’s passing in 1971, his love for all things horse related beats on at a local level. New families with new traditions are carrying on a similar fondness now and for generations to come.

The Stables at Boals Farm The Stables at Boals Farm located off of Clements Ferry Road has been in the Boals family for nearly 60 years. The 33-acre parcel established in 1965, home to a mixed herd of 18 American Quarter Horses, Carolina Marsh Tackys and Tennessee Walkers, is run by Charleston native Tommy Ray Boals Sr. Tommy is brothers with Shem Creek restaurateurs Ronnie and Wade Boals. Tommy and his father Ronald M. Boals Sr. originally cleared the land, dug the ponds and sawed the lumber to build the barns. The farm initially grew sugar cane and refined it into cane syrup. There is a vintage syrup kettle in a syrup house on site that has been in the Boals family since the 1800s. At 74 years old, Tommy modestly admitted all he does nowadays is keep the grass cut for wedding venues. Four years ago, Boals Farm started hosting weddings, corporate parties, and even movies have been filmed on site. The Boals and the Guggenheims, particularly Ronald Sr. and Harry, were “real good friends,” according to Tommy. “(Harry) was a fantastic man, down to earth,” Tommy said. “As wealthy as he was you would never know it.” Tommy hails from a long line of rodeo cowboys and has been around the business since he was barely old enough to stand upright. The Boals family primarily raced horses in Pennsylvania and Florida. “We were more cowboys than anything else but daddy had a thing for those thoroughbreds,” Tommy added. All of the horses currently on property are working horses. One horse on the property is available for riding lessons, while the rest are individually owned.

FARM FUN FACTS

• Purchased: 1965

• Owner: Tommy Boals

• Acres: 33

• Types of horses: American Quarter Horse, Carolina Marsh Tacky, Tennessee Walker

• Number of horses: 18

• Number of boarders: 18

Tuxbury Farm Equestrian Center Tuxbury Farm Equestrian Center in Wando consists of 29 acres of land with an old railway beside a marshy intracoastal waterway. Previously owned by the International Paper Co., it was purchased 40 years ago by homeowner and landowner Angela Waits of New Jersey. Established in 1993, the horse farm initially started off as a center for riding, showing, camps and clinics. To this day Waits still gets calls for lessons, which the center started in the 1990s but ceased three years ago. Now, it’s a humble home for privately boarding individuals’ horses. The farm is occupied by 20 horses, predominantly thoroughbreds, warmbloods and ponies. Originally, Waits bought her daughter a horse at a young age and in order to afford the payments she started a boarding center. “Since I was that big I’ve loved horses,” Waits said. “… I had a horse growing up as a teenager but I wasn’t planning on doing all of this.” Owners of the horses are permitted to have an instructor as long as the instructor is self-insured and approved by the farm. One of her current boarders is an instructor. “At my farm I don’t have outsiders,” Waits said. “It’s people who have horses here and so they have a real vested interest with their integrity and whether they get to stay or not.”

FARM FUN FACTS

• Purchased: 1993

• Owner: Angela Waits

• Acres: 29

• Types of horses: Thoroughbreds, warmbloods, ponies

• Number of horses: 20

• Number of boarders: 14

White Horses White Horses equestrian boarding and training facility is a slice of horse paradise in the heart of Huger. The facility is home to a hunter jumper horse show where the College of Charleston (CofC) equestrian team holds their home matches. Owned and managed by Natasha McCarthy and her husband Michael, originally from Washington, D.C., White Horses is home to European warmbloods imported from all over Europe. Previously, McCarthy worked at Tuxbury under Waits for nine years, prior to opening White Horses in 2015. Three years later she was named CofC’s head coach of the equestrian team. McCarthy is just the second head coach in the history of the college’s program, succeeding longtime head coach Bob Story, who retired after originating the program in 1980. “This is more than just a hobby,” McCarthy said. “This is a hobby with a very certain agenda with competition in mind.” White Horses boards 18 horses for private clients and 12 horses for CofC. With a roster of 35 girls, CofC’s team competes nationally and operates under the U.S. Equestrian Federation. McCarthy has horses in her barn worth anywhere from $35,000 to $150,000. She estimates one in particular, owned by professional equestrian and celebrity Georgina Bloomberg, daughter of former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, is worth approximately $500,000. “We are very particular here because our horses are sport animals and they do carry high price tags,” McCarthy said. “… So they do expect to get pampered a little more.” In 2020, CofC won the regional championship. On Sunday, March 14, they will host the annual tournament.

FARM FUN FACTS

Purchased: 2015

Owners: Natasha and Michael McCarthy

Acres: 25

Types of horses: European warmbloods

Number of horses: 30

Number of boarders: 19