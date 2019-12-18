Holiday decorations delight Daniel Island neighbors

Jimmy Baldrick and Marge Lawson are really plugged into the holidays. For eight years the couple have brightened the season for neighbors and strangers alike.

It takes about four days to turn their Daniel Island home into a winter wonderland, but Lawson says it’s worth the time and effort.

“We have such great neighbors and friends on Daniel Island and this is our way of giving back to the community … Just seeing the kids’ faces light up and eyes glisten is precious. Parents tell us every night they take a walk, golf cart ride, or drive to see the display. It makes our hearts happy. Sometimes we just sit on the front porch and listen to the oohs and aahs,” she said.

One of the decorations closest to the couple’s heart is of two huskies pulling a sled. It honors their two Siberian huskies, Suki, 14, and Barron, 12.

Some of the decorations are more than 40 years old and belonged to Jimmy’s mother. The couple tries to add something different every year to keep it fresh and exciting.

May Hallaba is one of the many neighbors who loves the annual display. Hallaba is grateful for the decorations because it makes her children so happy.

Lisa Moskin Tonon always anticipates the annual event. “Marge and Jim Lawson’s home has always been a special one during any holiday. They both take the time to make the holidays so special for all in the neighborhood even though they have grown children. Yesterday, when we drove by just to say hello and see the decor, my youngest son said that it was simply the coolest house ever. He repeated it over and over again. Besides the tremendous effort required, I know that it brings such joy to them, as well as so many others on the island. We are truly blessed,” she said.

Molly Tracy and her family look forward to the display each year. “Our children absolutely love going to see our neighbors, Marge and Jimmy’s home all decorated for Christmas. It’s a Christmas tradition that keeps getting better year after year,” exclaimed Tracy.

Daniel Island youngster Braxton Davis is obsessed with the elaborate display, according to his mom, Jenny. She said her 6-year- old is thrilled to have the festive light show so close to his home. “They make me smile and feel happy because there is so much fun stuff! My favorite is the Santa Choo-choo train,” he said.

The Bishop family enjoys checking out the fruits of their neighbors’ labor. “Our family loves Marge and Jimmy’s Christmas decorations! We know all the hard work they both put into getting their house decorated and ready for the people of DI to see, which makes it even more special. We hope they will continue this tradition for many years to come,” said Corrie Bishop.

The display is located at 1709 Sailmaker Street, and decorations are lit from 4-11 p.m. daily. Starting on Christmas Eve morning, the display will run 24/7 until early Dec. 26. The couple said they start taking decorations down on Jan. 7.