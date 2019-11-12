Holiday Gift Guide

Revive Yoga

225 Seven Farms Drive Suite 108 B | 843.608.8052

Reviveyogadanielisland.com

New Client Offer - Two Weeks Unlimited Yoga - $40

Give yourself the gift of self-care or share wellness with a friend or family member. Yoga improves mood, reduces stress and anxiety, and increases strength and mobility. Prioritize your own health and well-being at REVIVE YOGA on Daniel Island. All ages, all bodies, all abilities welcome. It’s not a competition, it’s just yoga. REVIVE YOGA is a friendly (not heated) vinyasa yoga studio offering free meditation, beginner yoga, yin (deep stretch), body rolling, gentle flow, slow flow, all levels flow, and power flow. Open 7 days a week.

Croghan’s Jewel Box

308 King Street | Charleston 843.723.3594

www.croghansjewelbox.com

Goldbug Love On Top Heart Pendant Necklace $245

18K gold-plated brass. Features a double sided enamel pendant on a paper clip chain. Available in two colorways; Tomato Red stripes/dots or Charleston Green stripes/Aunt Betty’s China dots. Measures 17” in length.

ECCO

1145 Six Mile Road Mount Pleasant 843.849.9220

www.ECCOcharleston.org

Make your impact today give a gift to ECCO

Did you know that communities East of the Cooper river currently rank as the fourth-highest rate of food insecurity in the state? Partner with local non-profit East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) and give the gift of hope and help to families that are struggling in your neighborhood. A gift of $25 can help ECCO provide a holiday meal for a local family in need. Make your impact today by donating at 30.ECCOcharleston.org today!

Bin 526 Wine Bar and Retail Shop

20 Fairchild Street - 843.377.8181

www.Bin526.com

AR Lenoble French Champagne

Bin 526 owners Alice and Mike White personally toured the AR Lenoble Champagne house during their recent trip to France and brought back this amazing sparkling Champagne, exclusively for our Daniel Island community!

Lucia’s Premium Pets

162 Seven Farms Drive next to Publix - 843.377.8740

www.Luciasdi.com

It’s no secret that Ivy Alpaca loves a party. Her holiday scarf and squeaker can brighten any holiday gathering. When the festivities are over but there’s still a chill in the air, she’ll make a great snuggle buddy.

The Daniel Island News

225 Seven Farms Dr. | Suite 108 843.856.1999

SuzanneDetar.com

‘Don’t Lose the Ball in the Lights’

• Great book for parents of athletes and for the sports-minded person on your list!

• Author signed copies available for purchase at the Daniel Island News’ office

• Or order your print copy online at Amazon.com and ship it anywhere

• E-book available at Amazon, Kobo, GooglePlay, iBooks and BarnesandNoble.com

Volvo Car Open

tickets.volvocaropen.com - 843.856.7900

2020 Volvo Car Open – Holiday Ticket Packages, April 4 - 12, 2020 The largest women’s-only professional tennis event in North America returns to Daniel Island in April 2020! Treat the tennis fan in your life to an unforgettable, world-class experience featuring top talent from across the globe, including World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and reigning Volvo Car Open champion Madison Keys.

Order one of three unique holiday packages to receive special holiday pricing. Available while supplies last or through 12/31.

Zinnia

644 Long Point Rd, Belle Hall Shopping Center - 843.388.9433

www.shopzinnia.com

Our wireless keyboard links to any Bluetooth-enabled device. Pocket-sized & lightweight, made of high quality aluminum with over 50 hours battery life. Available in two finishes. $64.95

Envy Salon and Boutique

130 River Landing Dive Suite 12 | 843.971.0077

envysalonandboutique.com

Stocking Stuffers wrapped in a little pretty package!

• Clutches

• Silk & velvet headbands & scrunchies

• Jewelry

• Scarves

• And more!

DeGuise

629 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant - 843.971.1491

www.deguiseinteriors.com

The best holiday gifts and decor in town!

Port City Plastic Surgery

125 River Landing Drive Suite 101 - 843.518.5000

portcityplasticsurgery.com

Hydrafacial Special - Buy 2 get 1 FREE! A $150 Value

The #1 Skin care treatment in the country! 3 steps, 30 minutes, for the best skin of your life.

Vail Travel

885-A Island Park Drive - 843.277.0400

www.vailtravel.cruiseholidays.com

Facebook.com/vailtravel

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.” – Mark Twain

Vail Travel gift certificates are available as the perfect stocking stuffer. Our staff looks forward to serving you this holiday season.

We wish you a Happy Holidays from our family to yours!

Jan Marvin Art Studio

JanMarvinArt.com

• Redbubble.com/People/JanMarvin

Etsy.com/Shop/JanMarvinArtStudio

Home Decor | Jewelry | Cell Phone Cases | & More!

Charleston Jazz Orchestra

www.charlestonjazz.com | 843.641.0011

Charleston Jazz Orchestra’s Season 12 will include an eclectic and inspiring lineup of performances and guest artists, including Nestor Torres, Jon Faddis and Charleston’s Lowcountry Voices. Save 10% with a Season Subscription. Save 5% with a Trio Pass.

Darkness to Light

1064 Gardner Road Suite 210, Charleston - 843.965.5444

d2l.org

The Bright Box supports Darkness to Light’s prevention programs and the proceeds go directly to help protect kids in our community from sexual abuse. The box includes five items that will brighten up anyone’s day.

Featured items include:

• Fresh-roasted coffee by Childhood Fractured

• Coffee mug with inspiring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quote

• All-natural soy candle specialty candle by Charleston Candle Co.

• Custom packaged specialty matches

• Olde Colony Bakery’s Benne Seed Wafer Cookies

The Bright Box is $59.99 with free shipping. Order at https://www.thebrightbox.co/

Michael’s Barkery

864 Island Park Drive, Suite 103 - 843.324.7029

https://michaelsbarkery.com/

Michael’s Barkery gift certificates make great stocking stuffers. Michael’s Barkery is a pet spa and boutique offering a full line of grooming services as well as pet supplies and pet themed gifts. We offer something for every cat and dog lover as well as supporting the special needs community with employment opportunities.

House of Sage

186 Seven Farms Drive - 843.573.7256

www.houseofsage.com

At House of Sage we have all the cute things she will want to see under the tree on Christmas morning! Whether it’s jeans, sweaters, dresses, shoes, or accessories, we would love to help you find the perfect gift for the holidays! And don’t forget, we have the perfect gift that always comes in the right size, a House of Sage Gift Card! Happy Holidays and New Year from the House of Sage family!