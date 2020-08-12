Holiday Gift Guide 2020
Coastal Vascular & Vein Center
15% Off Sclerotherapy for the Month of December Coastal Vascular & Vein Center features Board-Certified Surgeons and Varicose Vein experts. Our practice treats arterial and venous conditions. During the month of December we are offering gift certificates for 15% off Sclerotherapy. Gift certificates can be purchased over the phone at 843-577-4551.Coastal Vascular & Vein Center also provides cosmetic laser treatments, call or visit us at www.CoastalVVC.com for additional information. *Cannot be combined with other promotions or offers*
843.577.4551
Michael’s Barkery
Pawsome Gift Baskets. Give some holiday cheer to your fur loves with pawsome gift baskets. Many to choose from or create your own. 864 Island Park Drive Suite 103
843.471.1199
Port City Plastic Surgery
Buy One VI Peel, Receive 50% Off Your Second Perfect for sharing or gift giving! Improve the tone, texture, and clarity of your skin. A great first-time peel for all age groups who want fresh, healthy, radiant skin. Complimentary consultations. Sale ends 12/31/20. 125 River Landing Drive, Suite 101
843.518.5000
www.PortCityPlasticSurgery.com
Blume Designs
Holiday flowers! It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Blume Designs. We are decking the halls and delivering happiness all over the island! Call us at 843.790.7189 or order online at www.blume-designs.com.
843.790.7189
Mpishi
THE GIFT OF NOT HAVING TO COOK! Mpishi Gift Card: • Treat someone to Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner or Dessert • Dine-in and Take-out available 162 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 340 Daniel Island, SC 29492
843.353.4314
www.Mpishirestaurantdanielisland.com
M. Dumas and Sons
Filson Ducks Unlimited Edition Luggage. Perfect gift for the traveler in the Family. Largest Collection of Filson in Charleston! 294 King Street Downtown Charleston
843.723.8603
Croghan’s Jewel Box
Goldbug Christmas 2020 Enamel Gem-Bug Ornament Goldbug Collection’s Somewhere Over the Rainbow Christmas 2020 Enamel Gem-Bug Ornament, gold-plated, will look great on any tree. Order online or come into the store (appointment only- same day available). $35 308 King Street Charleston
843.723.3594
O'Neill Plastic Surgery
Want to put something a little special into her stocking? Purchase a $125 Gift Certificate for $100. 245 Seven Farms Drive Suite 210
843.881.2130
House of Sage
Get her what she really wants under the tree! Sweaters. Shoes. Jewelry. Dresses. Stocking Stuffers. Jeans. Gift Cards. 186 Seven Farms Drive
843.573.7256
Deguise
Best Holiday Gifts & Decor in Town! Christmas now on sale. Shop pjs, tabletop, ornaments and more! We have make-you-smile gifts for every budget. 629 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
843.971.1491
Paisley of Daniel Island
Find the Perfect Holiday Gift. Paisley of Daniel Island, local Island boutique for women’s clothing, accessories and gifts. We carry 15 locally made brands, specializing in candles, jewelry and gifts. Throughout the month of December we are hosting local Pop Ups and weekly giveaways. We are happy to help you find the perfect Holiday Gift. 194 Seven Farms Drive Suite 600A
843.471.1310
www.paisleydi.shopsettings.com
Zinnia
Hot sauce that doesn’t mess around! These sauces - in six varieties of heats and flavors, from mild to “Are you kidding me?” Make great stocking stuffers for guys, gourmets, friends, and neighbors! Founded in South Carolina. Starting at $12.95 644-O Long Point Road Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 ALWAYS SOMETHING NEW. SOMETHING DIFFERENT.
843.388.9433
Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery Spa
Diamond Glow Facial: $199.00 Enjoy an hour of relaxation while our aestheticians work to exfoliate the skin using a precise diamond tip to remove dry and damaged skin. Followed by extraction, a high-powered suction to deep clean the skin's surface and pores. Ending with an infusion of high-level skin receptivity allows our SkinMedica Pro-Infusion Serums to deliver hydration & results. Enjoy a light hand or neck massage and just calm your mind while we take care of your skin and have you leaving with a radiant glow. A few patients have fallen asleep they are so relaxed. 20 Fairchild Street. Suite 200. Next-door to Starbucks
843.471.1135 x2