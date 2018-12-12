Holiday Gift Guide - Shop Local

‘Tis the season to be jolly! Need some inspiration for yuletide treasures? Unwrap some festive gift ideas from several local businesses.

‘Don’t Lose the Ball in the Lights’

Great book for the sports-minded person on your list!

AUTHOR - SUZANNE DETAR

Presented in short, devotion-style chapters, “Don’t Lose the Ball in the Lights and Other Life Lessons from Sports” sends the reader on a journey of learning, self-examination and self-improvement. Each chapter is based on a sports-themed story, ranging from basketball to bowling, lacrosse to skiing, dance to gymnastics, and many other sports in between. It also covers a wide range of levels – from little league, through high school and college, and into Olympic and professional sports. These motivational, sometimes funny, often heartwarming, and always thought-provoking stories will be a hit with the sports-minded person on your Christmas list. Available in print from Amazon, at Island Expressions and The Daniel Island News.

E-book available at Amazon, Kobo, GooglePlay, iBooks and BarnesandNoble.com. (843) 345-1563 or (843) 856-1999 | www.SuzanneDetar.com

‘Three For Me’ Laser Treatments Holiday Special

$650 off a package of three full face, neck and chest treatments.

O’NEILL PLASTIC SURGERY

245 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 210

Daniel Island, SC 29492

(843) 881-2130

www.oneillplasticsurgery.com

Dockery’s Gift Card

Want to buy someone the perfect gift, one that always comes in the right size? Give the gift of local food, beer, and music with a Dockery’s gift card. Available in any amount through the Dockery’s website at DockerysDI.com. Don’t forget to book us for all of your private party and catering needs this holiday season!

DOCKERY’S

880 Island Park Drive Daniel Island, SC 29492

(843) 471-1130

www.dockerysdi.com

Goldbug Christmas

2018 Ornament Goldbug Collection’s 18K yellow gold-plated pewter Goldbug ornament engraved with “Christmas 2018” on the back. Measures: 3.5” in length.

CROGHAN’S JEWEL BOX

308 King Street Charleston, SC 29401

(843) 723-3594

www.croghansjewelbox.com

Individualized Nutrition Coaching

Profile by Sanford provides individualized nutrition, activity and lifestyle coaching to help our members not only lose weight but keep it off. Start today and make this holiday season a healthy one! Mention this ad to sign up before the end of the year and receive one year of one-on-one health coaching for only $50. Receive a free consultation and Profile swag bag.

PROFILE BY SANFORD

608 Long Point Road, Suite D

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

(843) 284-9654

www.profileplan.com

Elliot Remington Holiday Gift Cards

Elliot Remington Auto Studio provides professional automotive detailing, storage, and aftercare services from their facility off of Clements Ferry Road. To book your appointment, call (843) 779-9533.

ELLIOT REMINGTON

444 Deanna Lane, Suite B Charleston, SC 29492

(843) 779-9533

ryan@elliotremington.com

elliotremington.com

Travel Gift Certificates

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.” – Mark Twain

Vail Travel gift certificates are available as the perfect stocking stuffer. Our staff looks forward to serving you this holiday season. We wish you Happy Holidays from our family to yours!

VAIL TRAVEL

885-A Island Park Drive Daniel Island, SC 29492

(843) 277-0400

www.vailtravel.cruiseholidays.com

Facebook.com/vailtravel

Sterling Silver Jewelry

The ironwork of Philip Simmons, made in conjunction with his foundation, is captured in sterling silver jewelry. In pendants, bracelets and earrings. Exclusively at ZINNIA.

ZINNIA

Belle Hall Shopping Center

644-O Long Point Road

Mount Pleasant. SC 29464

(843) 388-9433

www.shopzinnia.com

Eyebrow Microblading

Microblading is perfect for brows that are too thin, sparse or just too unruly. • Naturally full, realistic-looking brows • Create the perfect arch • Semi-permanent, lasting 1-3 years • Minimal discomfort • Effortless way to maintain appearance Schedule your appointment with our Certified Microblading Specialist.

PORT CITY PLASTIC SURGERY

125 River Landing Drive, Suite 101

Daniel Island, SC 29492

(843) 518-5000

portcityplasticsurgery.com

Envy Salon Stocking Stuffers and New Year’s Eve Accessories

Envy Salon has a great selection for stocking stuffers and New Year’s Eve accessories. • Charleston Candle Co. • Scarves • Jeweled Clutches • Unique Statement Earrings • Rhinestone Bracelets • 20% off Gift Certificates

ENVY SALON AND BOUTIQUE

130 River Landing Drive, Suite 12-A

Daniel Island, SC 29492

(843) 971-0077

www.envysalonandboutique.com

Crews Subaru of Charleston

We are Sharing the Love this holiday season! Subaru will donate $250 to purchaser or lessee-selected national or hometown charities. Crews Subaru will match the donation with $250 to Ronald McDonald House of Charleston. Come check out the new 2019 Crosstrek with ZERO DOWN PAYMENT (restrictions apply).

Crews Subaru of Charleston

8261 Rivers Avenue N. Charleston, SC 29406

(843) 820-4200

crewssubaru.com

Wines and Bubbly!

A bottle of wine makes for a great holiday gift. BIN 526 has a great selection of wines and bubbly! We are right next to Starbucks on Daniel Island and we have 50+ wines available by the glass! Grab a glass of wine or craft beer, and browse the store to look for special bottles from our vast collection of wines and craft beers.

BIN 526 Wine | Bar | Restaurant

20 Fairchild Street

Daniel Island, SC 29492

(843) 377-8181

www.bin526.com

Photos and toys from Santa’s Workshop

You have been cordially invited to join us in Santa’s workshop to create your very own toy with Santa! We will have our talented photographers and helpers on hand to capture every precious moment OR you can take traditional family photos on our “Lowcountry Christmas” set for those picture perfect Christmas cards. Packages starting at $199. We will be partnering with Lowcountry Orphan Relief this year. Bring in a donation on your picture day to receive a free 8×10 print. Make sure to schedule your session today. These very special sessions are sure to sell out quickly. Connect with us at contact information below for more information.

TUMBLESTON PHOTOGRAPHY

West Studio:

1025 Sam Rittenberg

Charleston, SC 29407

(843) 766-9400

North Studio:

2725 S. Live Oak Drive

Moncks Corner, SC 29461

(843) 766-9400

www.tumblestonphotography.com