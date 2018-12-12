Holiday Gift Guide - Shop Local
‘Tis the season to be jolly! Need some inspiration for yuletide treasures? Unwrap some festive gift ideas from several local businesses.
‘Don’t Lose the Ball in the Lights’
Great book for the sports-minded person on your list!
AUTHOR - SUZANNE DETAR
Presented in short, devotion-style chapters, “Don’t Lose the Ball in the Lights and Other Life Lessons from Sports” sends the reader on a journey of learning, self-examination and self-improvement. Each chapter is based on a sports-themed story, ranging from basketball to bowling, lacrosse to skiing, dance to gymnastics, and many other sports in between. It also covers a wide range of levels – from little league, through high school and college, and into Olympic and professional sports. These motivational, sometimes funny, often heartwarming, and always thought-provoking stories will be a hit with the sports-minded person on your Christmas list. Available in print from Amazon, at Island Expressions and The Daniel Island News.
E-book available at Amazon, Kobo, GooglePlay, iBooks and BarnesandNoble.com. (843) 345-1563 or (843) 856-1999 | www.SuzanneDetar.com
‘Three For Me’ Laser Treatments Holiday Special
$650 off a package of three full face, neck and chest treatments.
O’NEILL PLASTIC SURGERY
245 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 210
Daniel Island, SC 29492
(843) 881-2130
Dockery’s Gift Card
Want to buy someone the perfect gift, one that always comes in the right size? Give the gift of local food, beer, and music with a Dockery’s gift card. Available in any amount through the Dockery’s website at DockerysDI.com. Don’t forget to book us for all of your private party and catering needs this holiday season!
DOCKERY’S
880 Island Park Drive Daniel Island, SC 29492
(843) 471-1130
Goldbug Christmas
2018 Ornament Goldbug Collection’s 18K yellow gold-plated pewter Goldbug ornament engraved with “Christmas 2018” on the back. Measures: 3.5” in length.
CROGHAN’S JEWEL BOX
308 King Street Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-3594
Individualized Nutrition Coaching
Profile by Sanford provides individualized nutrition, activity and lifestyle coaching to help our members not only lose weight but keep it off. Start today and make this holiday season a healthy one! Mention this ad to sign up before the end of the year and receive one year of one-on-one health coaching for only $50. Receive a free consultation and Profile swag bag.
PROFILE BY SANFORD
608 Long Point Road, Suite D
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 284-9654
Elliot Remington Holiday Gift Cards
Elliot Remington Auto Studio provides professional automotive detailing, storage, and aftercare services from their facility off of Clements Ferry Road. To book your appointment, call (843) 779-9533.
ELLIOT REMINGTON
444 Deanna Lane, Suite B Charleston, SC 29492
(843) 779-9533
elliotremington.com
Travel Gift Certificates
“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.” – Mark Twain
Vail Travel gift certificates are available as the perfect stocking stuffer. Our staff looks forward to serving you this holiday season. We wish you Happy Holidays from our family to yours!
VAIL TRAVEL
885-A Island Park Drive Daniel Island, SC 29492
(843) 277-0400
www.vailtravel.cruiseholidays.com
Facebook.com/vailtravel
Sterling Silver Jewelry
The ironwork of Philip Simmons, made in conjunction with his foundation, is captured in sterling silver jewelry. In pendants, bracelets and earrings. Exclusively at ZINNIA.
ZINNIA
Belle Hall Shopping Center
644-O Long Point Road
Mount Pleasant. SC 29464
(843) 388-9433
Eyebrow Microblading
Microblading is perfect for brows that are too thin, sparse or just too unruly. • Naturally full, realistic-looking brows • Create the perfect arch • Semi-permanent, lasting 1-3 years • Minimal discomfort • Effortless way to maintain appearance Schedule your appointment with our Certified Microblading Specialist.
PORT CITY PLASTIC SURGERY
125 River Landing Drive, Suite 101
Daniel Island, SC 29492
(843) 518-5000
portcityplasticsurgery.com
Envy Salon Stocking Stuffers and New Year’s Eve Accessories
Envy Salon has a great selection for stocking stuffers and New Year’s Eve accessories. • Charleston Candle Co. • Scarves • Jeweled Clutches • Unique Statement Earrings • Rhinestone Bracelets • 20% off Gift Certificates
ENVY SALON AND BOUTIQUE
130 River Landing Drive, Suite 12-A
Daniel Island, SC 29492
(843) 971-0077
Crews Subaru of Charleston
We are Sharing the Love this holiday season! Subaru will donate $250 to purchaser or lessee-selected national or hometown charities. Crews Subaru will match the donation with $250 to Ronald McDonald House of Charleston. Come check out the new 2019 Crosstrek with ZERO DOWN PAYMENT (restrictions apply).
Crews Subaru of Charleston
8261 Rivers Avenue N. Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 820-4200
crewssubaru.com
Wines and Bubbly!
A bottle of wine makes for a great holiday gift. BIN 526 has a great selection of wines and bubbly! We are right next to Starbucks on Daniel Island and we have 50+ wines available by the glass! Grab a glass of wine or craft beer, and browse the store to look for special bottles from our vast collection of wines and craft beers.
BIN 526 Wine | Bar | Restaurant
20 Fairchild Street
Daniel Island, SC 29492
(843) 377-8181
Photos and toys from Santa’s Workshop
You have been cordially invited to join us in Santa’s workshop to create your very own toy with Santa! We will have our talented photographers and helpers on hand to capture every precious moment OR you can take traditional family photos on our “Lowcountry Christmas” set for those picture perfect Christmas cards. Packages starting at $199. We will be partnering with Lowcountry Orphan Relief this year. Bring in a donation on your picture day to receive a free 8×10 print. Make sure to schedule your session today. These very special sessions are sure to sell out quickly. Connect with us at contact information below for more information.
TUMBLESTON PHOTOGRAPHY
West Studio:
1025 Sam Rittenberg
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-9400
North Studio:
2725 S. Live Oak Drive
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
(843) 766-9400