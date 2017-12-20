Holiday Happenings!

DANIEL ISLAND ACADEMY ‘GIVING TREE’

The Parents Association of Daniel Island Academy (PADIA) set up a “giving tree” in the school lobby after Thanksgiving to benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief. During the holiday season, DIA families were invited to pick a stocking from the tree and purchase requested items for LOR recipients. Pictured in this photo are the results of their efforts!

“Many Daniel Island Academy students and their families had fun shopping for this amazing organization that helps so many children throughout the lowcountry,” said Alicia Ward, a spokesperson for DIA. “PADIA volunteers expressed how appreciative the LOR employees were when they unpacked the delivery cars!...The school and its families love being able to give back to our community.”

BE STUDENTS GIFTED WITH MESSAGES OF SUPPORT FROM SUMMIT PLACE RESIDENTS!

Bishop England students received gifts that were sure to bring smiles on Monday! Two residents of Summit Place Assisted Living on Daniel Island, one of them 100-years-old, offered up messages of support to students as they traveled in to school to take end-of-the-semester exams. According to Diana Stewart, lifestyle 360 director at Summit Place, BE students often volunteer at the facility after school so the residents “thought they would cheer them on” before their exams. Pictured with Stewart are Jean Jerich (left), 100, and Hubert Ferkel, 92.