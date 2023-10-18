Holiday Market set for Nov. 4

The Third Annual Holiday Market on Daniel Island will feature talented artists, designers and boutique merchants. The market will be held Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Daniel Island Recreation Center, 160 Fairbanks Drive, Daniel Island. This free event offers plenty of free parking.

With a combination of new and seasoned vendors, shoppers will have an opportunity to buy never seen before and exclusive merchandise. This is a small boutique style market with only 18 vendors.

The early November date offers a chance to get a jump on holiday shopping and to allow for special orders to arrive before the holidays.

Some of the merchandise includes, luxury home decor, fine jewelry, handmade chocolates, designer pillows, fresh flowers, oyster accessories, hand-painted Lucite trays, clothing, ocean apparel, photography, tapestries, whimsical handmade Santas, leather goods, monograms, purses and fine art. A fine artist will do a demo and sell

her work. The vendors prefer cash or checks, but will also process payment by Venmo and credit card.

There will be a 50/50 auction with 50% of the proceeds going to the winning ticket holder and 50% going to the local charity RAKL-Random Acts of Kindness of the Lowcountry.

The Daniel Island Recreation Center is a gorgeous facility and the room where the market will be held is light and bright with windows on three sides facing the playing fields at Governor’s Park. Free parking both by the Recreation Center and also at the fields at Governor’s Park.