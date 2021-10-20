Holiday Market to showcase a ‘Pandora’s box’ of local talent

In November, local artisans will set up shop for the Holiday Market at Daniel Island’s new recreation center. Whether you’re looking for the perfect Daniel Island-themed decoration or a unique piece of art, the event promises something for everyone who wants to get a head-start on holiday shopping.

According to event organizer, artist and Daniel Island resident Mollie Vardell, the Holiday Market will be a “Pandora’s box” of local talent — with a wide range of items at all price points. “The incredible part about this market is the wide variety of talented artists, designers, and entrepreneurs right here on the island. My goal in putting this list of vendors together was to create a tremendous variety of merchandise for the guests, but also to make sure each merchant carries different items,” she said.

Vardell was excited to have her idea come to fruition, especially after the pandemic lockdowns of 2020, which canceled the annual Holiday Festival that had traditionally been held at the former Volvo Car Stadium (now Credit One Stadium.)

“Of course, we could not make anything happen last year, so I decided to approach the Daniel Island Recreation Center to discuss the idea. They have been wonderful to work with and their brand-new facility is the perfect venue for this show,” Vardell said.

The market will feature around 20 vendors, including an artist demonstration, a local chocolatier, floral displays, and a presentation from a local author discussing her new cookbook. There will also be a 50-50 raffle with 50% of the proceeds going to local charity Random Acts of Kindness of the Lowcountry and the other half going to the winning ticket.

Diana Roller will be displaying her handcrafted oyster necklaces and napkin rings. Roller was born in the Netherlands and it instilled an artistic love of marshes and wetlands. When the pandemic hit, she started doing arts and crafts with some friends in her garage as a way to stay safe and still socialize.

“Every month was a different theme but oyster art was always a favorite and it had endless possibilities such as napkin rings, welcoming beads and necklaces,” she said.

Roller added,“There are a tremendous amount of artistic people living on DI. We somehow connected over the past several years and wanted to sell and display our work. The new recreation center on DI provided us with a beautiful, clean space for a holiday market.”

Daniel Island resident Carol Andrews has been creating custom-designed Santas, mermaids, and holiday ornaments for more than 20 years and sells her wares locally at Daniel Island Expressions and Nellie and Lo in Mount Pleasant.

Andrews met Vardell when they were both working on a Daniel Island Exchange Club project. “We were excited to learn that we both have an artistic background and began talking about a 2021 Holiday Market in Daniel Island,” Andrews said. “The new DI rec center is a wonderful addition to Daniel Island. It is an amazing venue for our community. We are thrilled to be able to hold our event there and at the same time share it with the community.”

The free event will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Daniel Island Recreation Center.