Holiday program to help Berkeley students

Looking to spread joy this holiday season? Sponsor a Berkeley County School District (BCSD) student experiencing hardship through Berkeley ONEderland.

Berkeley ONEderland is a program set up by county social workers that gives gifts and other useful donations to students in need this holiday season.

If you're looking to be a sponsor, fill out this form online to be matched with a student.

Once the county finds your best match, you will receive an email providing your sponsored anonymous student's holiday list and a short description about the student's interests and hobbies to help with your holiday shopping. In addition, you will be provided gift labels to place on the bags or items to help identify your anonymous student. All sponsors should receive their student's wish list by Nov. 17. Please note sponsors do not have to buy everything on a student's list, only what they are able to afford.

If you're looking to give general donations, our social workers will accept new and unwrapped for students in kindergarten through 12th grade:

• Toys

• Clothing

• Coats

• Rain gear

• Shoes

• Gift cards

• Blankets, bedding and sleeping bags

• Hygiene products

• Laundry detergent

All items must be dropped off no later than Monday, Dec. 8, by 4:00 p.m. Please include your name and contact information when dropping off items.

Items should be brought to Berkeley County School District, Academics & Innovation, 229 E. Main Street, Moncks Corner.