Holiday Shopping Guide 2023

River Landing Dentistry | 145 River Landing Drive, Suite 102 | Daniel Island | 843-242-0645 | riverlandingdentistry.com

A Brighter Smile this Holiday Season! At River Landing Dentistry, we believe in the power of a confident smile. This holiday season, treat yourself or your loved ones to a radiant, white smile with our in-office whitening using the Glo Science professional whitening kit. Why Choose River Landing Dentistry? Professional expertise: Our experienced dental professionals ensure a safe and effective whitening process tailored to your needs. Quick and painless: Achieve a dazzling smile in just one appointment, saving you time during the busy holiday season. Glo Science technology: We use the cutting-edge Glo Science professional whitening kit, renowned for its effectiveness and efficiency. Call, text, or book online today!

Croghan’s Jewel Box | 308 King Street, Charleston | 843-723-3594 | croghansjewelbox.com

Michael Aram New Leaves Sago Palm Bread Plate features a gold-toned, detailed sculpture of a palm frond that makes a beautiful serving plate or tray. Material: Goldtone Finish, Clear Enamel. Dimensions: 19.5” L x 6” W x 2” H. $135

ZINNIA | 644-O Long Point Road | Mount Pleasant | 843-388-9433 | shopzinnia@gmail.com

Take home the spirit of the Lowcountry with our new sparkling jewelry pieces handcrafted in Ireland. Our OCEAN JEWELRY collection is made with the finest materials – high quality, hallmarked sterling silver and 14K gold vermeil, brought to life with shimmering crystals. Beautifully boxed and ready to give, making each piece a treasure you or a loved one will cherish for years to come. Designs available in necklaces and earrings. Priced starting at $85. Open 7 days a week. M. Dumas & Sons | 294 King Street, Charleston | 843-723-8603 | 1225 Belk Dr. | Mt Pleasant | mdumasandsons.com As elegant as they are casual, Smathers & Branson belts are the perfect accessory to help you stand out from the crowd. Their belts are 100% hand-stitched and lined with full grain, Italian leather and finished with a solid brass buckle. Featuring iconic scenes from Charleston like Fort Sumter, Rainbow Row, the Ravenel Bridge and the Yorktown Aircraft Carrier, this belt is the perfect reminder of time spent in Charleston! $185 deGuise Interiors | 629 Johnnie Dodds Blvd STE 100 | Mt Pleasant | 843-971-1491 | deguiseinteriors.com

These one-of-a-kind necklaces were created by Lisa Taylor. She designs natural jewelry using Baroque pearls, coral, shells, semi-precious gemstones and more. They are decorated with antique pieces such as fobs, hand-engraved lockets, seals, and intaglios.

deGuise Interiors is a full-service interior design showroom open to the public. We specialize in fine furniture, fabrics, wallpaper, decorative accessories, and gifts. We serve all home furnishing needs for both the trade and the public. OPEN ON SUNDAYS in December.

iCRYO Daniel Island | 866 Island Park Drive, Suite 101C | 843-972-8547 | icryo.com/location/daniel-island-sc

Something for everyone! BUY a $200 gift card, receive a $50 gift card. Services include cryotherapy, redlight therapy, infrared sauna, IV, NAD+, ozone therapy and body sculpting. Benefits: helps reduce pain and inflammation, boosts athletic performance and recovery, enhances beauty and aesthetics, improve overall health and wellness.

Michael’s Barkery | 864 Island Park Drive, Suite 103 | Daniel Island | 843-471-1199 | michaelsbarkery.com Celebrate this holiday season with a special gift made exclusively for your furry friends and their loving parents. This Barkcuterie Board is filled with an assortment of our most popular and dog-approved favorite treats. Reusable bamboo paw board included. Limited supply. Nails So Dep at Daniel Island | Next to Publix | Daniel Island | 843-216-3669 | nailssodepatdanielisland.com Give the gift of love, health, beauty, and an enriched spirit of well-being. Aromatherapy, pedi-spa, manicures, and massages. Offering spa packages for men and women or a custom gift card for that special someone at agiftcertificate.com.

Home Telecom | 230 Seven Farms Drive #104, Daniel Island | 888-746-4482 | homesc.com

Get 1 Gbps internet with MyWiFi Xtreme and FREE Streaming for 6 Months for only $99.95!*

With faster internet and whole home Wi-Fi plus your choice of 6 months free streaming on your favorite streaming app*, you will have everything you need to power through the holidays! Stream the latest holiday collection on Paramount+ or pick ESPN+ and watch every game. Use the MyWiFi Xtreme App to set up a guest network for your friends and family and use the parental controls to restrict content and set time limits. And with 1 Gbps internet, you’ll end bandwidth wars for good! Sign up today! *Restrictions apply. See website for details.