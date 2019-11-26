The holiday shopping season looks bright for local retailers

Online shopping may be “in” these days, but this holiday island merchants are making it worthwhile to leave home. Shopping local builds community and every dollar spent supports Daniel Island and other local communities directly.

The 2019 Daniel Island Holiday Festival is the perfect place to start your seasonal shopping spree. “Shopping local provides a unique experience for the shopper while giving the smaller local companies business,” said Barbara D. McLaughlin, Manager of Community Services at Daniel Island POA.

Local business owners are optimistic this holiday shopping season. House of Sage co-owner Erin Abagnale is looking forward to the store’s inaugural Christmas season. She said, “We’re super pumped for our first holiday season on the island. In December we start our 12 days of Christmas sale on the 13th with a different sale every day leading up to Christmas.”

Lori Nadelstumph, the owner of Paisley, is busy planning events that will keep residents on the island. “We are looking forward to a great holiday season stocking up on all your favorite styles and locally made products.” Dyan Heineck of Island Expressions is already feeling the holiday spirit. “If the past few weeks have been any indication, December is going to be a very busy month for us. Our customers are so wonderful and truly appreciate being able to shop locally.”

For furry family members, owners can find plenty of gift options close to home. Katharine Matthews, owner of Lucia’s Premium Pet, is eagerly anticipating the holiday season. “We spend months preparing to provide our customers with the best of the best holiday gifts, toys, treats, dinners, cookies and more! The holiday vibe at Lucia’s is fun, upbeat, and festive,” exclaimed Matthews.

Daniel Island’s newest pet business, Michael’s Barkery, will offer 20% off on Black Friday. “We are very excited that we were able to be open for the holidays,” said co-owner Karen Patrohay.

Shopping local also helps the environment; the EPA estimates shopping in your neighborhood can reduce annual driving by 520 miles. Daniel Island area residents can also cut down on their carbon footprint by shopping at Cooper River Cycles. Owner Gage Cooper is already gearing up for Christmas. “We are very excited about the upcoming holiday season and are actively getting prepared … we also offer storage and delivery up until 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve so that ‘Santa’ doesn’t have to worry about finding that secret hiding spot,” Cooper said.

If holiday shopping has you stressed, relief is right around the corner at Revive Yoga. “There’s a huge interest in mindfulness … going into 2020 because everyone is stressed out and being pulled in a million directions. Yoga and meditation are amazing for your brain,” explained Ashly Grzyb, owner and Certified Yoga Teacher. Holiday gift cards are available on their Mind Body App or at the studio.

Marie Sauer, owner of Sauer Grapes, offers a different kind of relaxation experience. Sauer has a variety of wines for the perfect present, advice on party pairings, and gift certificates. “I think with the great economy, people will be celebrating and enjoying gift giving, holiday eating, and of course, wine drinking,” she said.

BIN 526 founder Mike White is ready to bring on the holidays. “We are expecting another very busy holiday season … We’re excited to celebrate our second holiday season on Daniel Island and look forward to seeing all our friends enjoy our beautiful store and wine bar,” said White.

Whatever your holiday needs are this season, Daniel Island merchants are on hand to help. Check out their social media pages for more great gift ideas close to home.