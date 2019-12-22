Holy Cross works with local community to spread Christmas spirit

The holidays are a busy time for everyone and the members of the Church of the Holy Cross Daniel Island are no exception. Parishioners have joined with several local organizations to make sure everybody’s holiday was filled with joy. Year-round Holy Cross gives back to the community, and especially during the holiday season. For the past 13 years, the church has participated in a variety of charitable programs, and the Rev. Jonathan Bennett is excited for the upcoming holiday happenings throughout the community.

“We have a bunch of things planned for the Advent and Christmas seasons, including a turkey fry for the Humanities Foundation residents, decorating at Summit Place, a Nativity Service for the whole community, packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, free family portraits, and a Christmas Toy Drive for HALOS,” said Bennett.

Recently, Holy Cross partnered with Help-Portrait, an organization that creates memorable holiday photos for those who can’t afford them. Help-Portrait was founded by celebrity photographer Jeremy Cowart in 2008. Every December, photographers, hairstylists, and makeup artists across the globe take and print the finished product for people in need to help give them a picture-perfect Christmas.

This year’s event was a huge success. Community members helped by donating food. The Daniel Island Starbucks donated coffee. Makeup artists and photographers donated their supplies, time and talent. Santa even stopped by, bringing smiles to children and adults alike.

A Holy Cross parishioner who worked at the event and has been a part of many of the church’s seasonal activities, said, “The relationships that have grown over the past two and a half years through various monthly gatherings and events has been a blessing to me. I often feel that I get more from my Seven Farms friends then I can give them.”

Bennett, also a Daniel Island resident, emphasized the importance of helping others in the community, regardless of whether or not other people notice. “While it’s tempting to do it for the praise we receive from others, it’s far better to do it for the praise we will one day receive from our Father in heaven,” he said. “And so, as Jesus teaches us to love the least in the world, the poor, the widow and the orphan, we reach out in love as he reaches out to us; whatever the cost. When we love in this way, it always helps to build genuine community — a community not based on appearances, but on selflessness, love, truth, forgiveness, and generosity.”

Bennett has been involved with the Rotary since 2015, and Daniel Island Rotary Club President Bill Cannon called the reverend one of the most “intentional” Rotarians he’s worked with.

“He chairs our Community Development Committee where he lives Rotary’s motto of ‘Service above Self’ on a daily basis. Under his leadership, the Daniel Island Rotary has expanded our community outreach tenfold, with even greater plans for outreach in the upcoming months and years as we continue to invest the proceeds of our annual fundraiser, the Charleston Area Rotary Duck Race … Jonathan’s selflessness continues to inspire and bless all who know him,” Cannon said.

To find out more about the church, visit the website at www.HolyCross.net.