Home burglarized, door forced open

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island and portions of Clements Ferry Road, April 16-30.

Burglary

On April 21, officers responded to a residence on Village Crossing Drive in reference to a burglary. The victim stated that he returned to his home around 9 p.m. and noticed that his screen door had been propped open and the rear door had been forced open.

As officers swept the residence, doors and drawers were found to have been opened and rummaged. A safe, valued at $350, was forcefully removed and stolen, along with its contents: a stamp collection worth $10,000, and jewelry and cash valued at $9,850. An antique British writing desk, appraised at $500, was stolen. In another area of the home, multiple gift cards in amounts totaling $2,970, were removed.

Police were able to capture five sets of fingerprints from the crime scene; an investigation is underway.

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

An assault with a firearm was reported on I-526 near the Don Holt Bridge on April 21. The victim stated that he was driving eastbound at 10 p.m. and suspected that a vehicle, that was tailgating and flashing its headlights, was following him. Three shots were fired from a dark colored SUV.

The right door and side of the car were hit, and then the vehicle sped away, exiting onto Clements Ferry Road.

Police corroborated that two bullet holes were found on the vehicle. The case is pending.

Motor Vehicle Theft

On April 23, a resident of Farr Street contacted Team 5 regarding two stolen vehicles that were removed from an apartment complex parking lot.

The complainant said that his 2020 Toyota Rav4 and 2022 Toyota Tacoma were locked but the key fobs were left inside of each vehicle.

Both vehicles were tracked and recovered near Ranger Drive in North Charleston on April 24.

Thefts from Motor Vehicles

On April 23, a resident of Redstone Way reported that an unknown individual forced entry into his GMC pickup truck by breaking a window. An Apple watch and $1,200 in cash were removed from the center console.

The Find My app was used to track the Apple watch, which was located near Ranger Drive and Martha Drive in North Charleston (in the same area as the stolen vehicles above).

A resident of Enterprise Boulevard contacted Team 5 on April 24 regarding a theft during the overnight hours. The victim’s unlocked vehicle was ransacked, and $170 and a set of Apple AirPods were stolen.

The AirPods were tracked in North Charleston on Oregon Avenue, one street over from Ranger Drive.

Both cases are under investigation.