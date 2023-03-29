Home Match
WTA tennis pros Pegula, Rogers, Navarro trace success to local roots on Daniel Island
JESSICA PEGULA
BY PHILIP M. BOWMAN
Much has changed in Jessica Pegula’s life since she first arrived in Charleston almost a decade ago to refine her tennis game.
Pegula was unknown at the time, a player who offered potential and promise, as she practiced on the hardcourts and clay courts of the Lowcountry while living in Mount Pleasant.
Today, she’s one of the superstars of the WTA circuit with a world ranking of No. 3 in singles and No. 5 in doubles.
She has two singles titles to her credit in her career, including Guadalajara in 2022 and Washington, D.C., in 2019. She’s appeared in four other finals.
But the 29-year-old native of Buffalo hasn’t forgotten about her ties to the Lowcountry tennis scene.
“Charleston is like a second home to me, and I can’t wait to be back in April to play the Credit One Charleston Open again,” Pegula said when it was announced she would be in the 2023 field.
“I am really proud of the tennis that I’m playing right now, and it would be amazing to win a title in a city that holds such a special place in my heart.”
Pegula will make her fifth appearance at the Credit One Charleston Open, which commences on April 1 and concludes April 9.
She was a Charleston doubles quarterfinalist in 2022 and competed in the main singles draw.
That’s par for the course for Pegula, the only player on the WTA Tour who is ranked in the top 10 in both singles and doubles.
The top-ranked American player was impressed with the $50 million renovation the Credit One
Stadium received in time for last year’s event, which is the largest women’s only tournament in North America.
“It’s amazing,” Pegula said in an interview with The Post and Courier last spring. “It looks so good. I’m so happy that they were able to accomplish it in time, and I think all of the players
really appreciate it. The facilities are great, and it’s beautiful. And we always love this tournament ... It just makes it all that much better coming back.”
Pegula had a season of success in 2022. She reached three Grand Slam singles quarterfinals in Melbourne, Paris and New York, while reaching the doubles final on the red clay of Roland-Garros.
She also made the finals in Madrid, the semifinals in Miami, Toronto and San Diego and the quarterfinals in Cincinnati last year. She qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals in both singles and doubles.
Pegula, who is 15-5 this year with just over $1.6 million in prize money, was scheduled to play
Magda Linette in a Miami Open quarterfinal on Monday. After that, it’s time for her return to Charleston.
Pegula comes from a family that has strong ties to professional sports teams. Her father,
Terrence, got his start in the gas and oil industry while her mother, Kim, is a business owner.
The couple owns the Buffalo Bills of the NFL, while Mr. Pegula owns the Buffalo Sabres, an entry in the NHL.
SHELBY ROGERS
BY ZACH GIROUX
Shelby Rogers was the ripe age of 7 when she first picked up a tennis racquet and made her mark on the green clay courts of Daniel Island. She’s since made a much larger imprint throughout the women’s tennis world.
“Without Charleston I wouldn’t have a career,” said Rogers, currently No. 42 in the WTA’s rankings. “It’s just a really great tennis community… A really awesome environment to grow up in.”
Rogers credits the coaches and players that molded her as a player and a person from a young age. From clinics to private academies and all the grueling sprints on the lawns around the island, Rogers hasn’t forgotten where she came from.
“There’s lots of good and tough memories of the hard work we put in,” Rogers said. “A lot of happy memories and really good moments from Daniel Island.”
Rogers credits all of her success and good fortune on her roots. She remembers when Daniel Island was primarily forest and dirt roads. She even recalls when the row of palm trees were planted at the entrance and exit to the island. They’ve since grown to new heights and so has she.
Now 30, Roger’s status has elevated from a young spectator eating frozen treats and chasing after autographs to signing her name for adoring young fans.
“I really take it seriously when kids come up to me or I feel like I’m in that same position where I can inspire someone else,” Rogers said.
Over the years, Rogers has watched a lifelong dream blossom into a budding reality. She doesn’t take a moment for granted. She still stops to smell the flowers and admire the journey that has transcended her to the game’s biggest stage.
“It is definitely a blessing that I’m able to do this for a living,” Rogers noted. “When you have those canceled flights or difficult days, it’s important to remember how far I’ve come and that it was always a dream of mine and I’ve been able to make it a reality. So trying to bottle that perspective and pull it out on the hard days is
important.”
Rogers’ most precious milestones came when she first broke into the world top-100, then the top-50 and has ascended as high as World No. 30.
Her most impressive victories to date have recently occurred against tennis great Serena Williams at the 2020 Top Seed Open; a win against World No. 12 Petra Kvitova to reach the quarterfinals of the 2020 U.S. Open and a third-round win against former World No. 1 Ash Barty in the 2021 U.S. Open. Not to mention her nearly 300 career match wins and more than $5 million in prize money earned so far.
This year is no different, although the Credit One Charleston Open’s look has drastically changed after a $50 million stadium facelift last year.
She still has the same loyal supporters in her corner that give her a home court advantage and an edge over the competition.
“I always know that win, lose, draw, injury or whatever, my friends and family are there to support me and love me,” Rogers added.
Maybe enough for Rogers to claim her maiden WTA singles title in the town she still calls home.
EMMA NAVARRO
BY ZACH GIROUX
Emma Navarro wasn’t born and raised on Daniel Island, but it didn’t take long for her to call Charleston home. Her connections are planted firmly in the foundation of the Credit One Stadium.
The 21-year-old Navarra is the daughter of Ben and Kelly Navarro. The couple helped fund the $50 million renovation of the Credit One Charleston Open last year.
Navarro grew up in New York, but spent a majority of her formative years traveling the country playing tennis. One of those stops was Daniel Island.
Navarro’s first memory of playing on Daniel Island was in a 12-and-under tournament. She won a third set tiebreaker under the lights on Althea Gibson court.
In high school at Ashley Hall, Navarro was ranked the No. 1 tennis recruit in the nation. In 2018, she won the 18 singles and doubles titles at the USTA National Clay Court Championships. The following year, she finished the season ranked the No. 3 junior player in the world.
Navarro played collegiate tennis at the University of Virginia, winning the NCAA Singles Championship as a freshman in 2021. In 2022, she was the first player in program history to earn ACC Player of the Year honors. Her All-American collegiate singles’ career record was 51-3.
Navarro turned pro last year, making her debut at the LTP 100K ITF Women’s Pro Circuit in Mount Pleasant.
Navarro is no stranger to playing under the bright lights, she made her Women’s Tennis Association debut as a wild card at the Volvo Car Open when she was just 17. Since then, she’s played on some of the world’s biggest stages including wild card invites at Indian Wells and the U.S. Open.
As for the Charleston Open, Navarro admitted she loves playing on the green clay. It’s what she grew up on and it’s the surface she feels most comfortable on.
“I think the biggest thing that works in my advantage at this tournament is having the hometown support,” Navarro added. “I feel very honored to be able to play for this city and having the support of the Charleston tennis fans is something special. I’m super grateful to come from a city that values tennis so highly.”
Currently ranked World No. 122, Navarro looks to crack into the top-100 soon. She’s also knocking on the door of winning 100 matches on tour, which may be eclipsed while she’s home.