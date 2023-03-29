Home Match

JESSICA PEGULA

BY PHILIP M. BOWMAN

Much has changed in Jessica Pegula’s life since she first arrived in Charleston almost a decade ago to refine her tennis game.

Pegula was unknown at the time, a player who offered potential and promise, as she practiced on the hardcourts and clay courts of the Lowcountry while living in Mount Pleasant.

Today, she’s one of the superstars of the WTA circuit with a world ranking of No. 3 in singles and No. 5 in doubles.

She has two singles titles to her credit in her career, including Guadalajara in 2022 and Washington, D.C., in 2019. She’s appeared in four other finals.

But the 29-year-old native of Buffalo hasn’t forgotten about her ties to the Lowcountry tennis scene.

“Charleston is like a second home to me, and I can’t wait to be back in April to play the Credit One Charleston Open again,” Pegula said when it was announced she would be in the 2023 field.

“I am really proud of the tennis that I’m playing right now, and it would be amazing to win a title in a city that holds such a special place in my heart.”

Pegula will make her fifth appearance at the Credit One Charleston Open, which commences on April 1 and concludes April 9.

She was a Charleston doubles quarterfinalist in 2022 and competed in the main singles draw.

That’s par for the course for Pegula, the only player on the WTA Tour who is ranked in the top 10 in both singles and doubles.

The top-ranked American player was impressed with the $50 million renovation the Credit One

Stadium received in time for last year’s event, which is the largest women’s only tournament in North America.

“It’s amazing,” Pegula said in an interview with The Post and Courier last spring. “It looks so good. I’m so happy that they were able to accomplish it in time, and I think all of the players

really appreciate it. The facilities are great, and it’s beautiful. And we always love this tournament ... It just makes it all that much better coming back.”

Pegula had a season of success in 2022. She reached three Grand Slam singles quarterfinals in Melbourne, Paris and New York, while reaching the doubles final on the red clay of Roland-Garros.

She also made the finals in Madrid, the semifinals in Miami, Toronto and San Diego and the quarterfinals in Cincinnati last year. She qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals in both singles and doubles.

Pegula, who is 15-5 this year with just over $1.6 million in prize money, was scheduled to play

Magda Linette in a Miami Open quarterfinal on Monday. After that, it’s time for her return to Charleston.

Pegula comes from a family that has strong ties to professional sports teams. Her father,

Terrence, got his start in the gas and oil industry while her mother, Kim, is a business owner.

The couple owns the Buffalo Bills of the NFL, while Mr. Pegula owns the Buffalo Sabres, an entry in the NHL.