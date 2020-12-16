Home(schooling) for the holidays

A five-hour long Berkeley County Board of Education Meeting on Dec. 8 rendered a narrow judgment around midnight that will temporarily transition Berkeley County School District (BCSD) students from classroom to online learning throughout the holiday break.

On the heels of a 5-4 vote, from board members representing Districts 1-9, BCSD ruled that students will go virtual from Dec. 22 to Jan. 11, 2021. Jan. 4-8, 2021, will be the only learning dates on BCSD’s schedule that will transfer from in-person to remote instruction. Dec. 22 through Jan. 3 is the holiday break.

After an hour of heated conversations about whether to continue offering a blended platform with options for in-person and at-home students, a resolution was reached that abruptly toned down debates between traditional and virtual pathways amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board member David Barrow of District 5 spearheaded a motion followed by a majority vote that ultimately will extend BCSD’s holiday break and allow for a more gradual return to the classroom with respect to COVID-19 quarantine protocols and procedures. The dates were chosen to give a minimum of 10 days of quarantine time in precaution of students and staff partaking in social gatherings over the break.

The motion was seconded by Dr. Crystal Wigfall of District 3. During her opening speech, Wigfall disclosed the recent passing of her father due to complications associated with COVID-19.

However, the board’s decision as a whole was not seen as a proactive measure by all members. Those in opposition dissented that the statistics of COVID-19 cases by students and staff members do not warrant the intervention in an attempt to decrease and limit the rate of exposure.

Since the school year began on Sept. 8, BCSD has reported 153 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCDHEC’s Dec. 13 report. Of those, 101 are students and 52 are staff members.

Approximately 21,000 students are attending in-person classes district-wide, which calculates to less than 1% of students (.07%) who have tested positive, according to board member Mac McQuillin of District 2. Of the approximately 44,000 employees, less than 2% have tested positive.

Over the last two weeks, 13 BCSD schools have reported zero cases. Cross Elementary School and J.K. Gourdin Elementary School have reported zero cases and Cainhoy Elementary reported one case since Sept. 8.

Voting in favor were David Barrow, Dr. Crystal Wigfall, Kirstin Tanner, Frank Wright and Kelly Marone.

Voting against were Mac McQuillin, Sally Wofford, Michael Ramsey and Kathy Littleton.

Bishop England goes virtual, cancels extracurriculars indefinitely

At 4 p.m. on Dec. 8, just hours before BCSD’s major announcement, Bishop England High School declared their transition to online learning for the remainder of the semester until Dec. 17, when it was already scheduled to go on holiday break until the new year.

Additionally, all extracurricular activities were canceled until further review, according to the Diocese of Charleston Catholic School’s Office.

Bishop England’s first positive COVID-19 case of a student or staff member was reported to the school on Dec. 5, according to principal Patrick Finneran. Three more cases were reported to the school over the next three days.

At the end of the school day on Dec. 8, there were more than 200 students enrolled in Bishop England’s virtual learning. Finneran and staff then decided to move all 683 students into the virtual program as a proactive health measure and to ensure cohesiveness in the curriculum.

“Extracurricular activities are important to the growth of our students, so we are working on a plan to restart these activities,” Finneran continued. “We continually review all policies and procedures to help ensure the safety of our school community.”

Bishop England’s administration will continue to work with the Diocese of Charleston regarding any decisions about the second semester.