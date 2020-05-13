Hometown talent releases two new songs and a video

Lauren Hall is a 23-year-old rising recording star with Daniel Island roots.

The singer/songwriter recorded an EP in Nashville last year. Earlier this month she released her first single, “Backwards,” from the album, and she plans to release another song later this month.

Hall released “Backwards” sooner than planned because she felt the song was especially relevant during these trying times. She wrote “Backwards” in 2018 when she was on voice rest for seven months and unable to perform.

“It seemed so relatable to how a lot of us feel right now with everything going on in the world,” she said. “The song is about how even the uncertain, seemingly purposeless seasons in life can bring about good … I wanted to release it first to encourage people right now during this crazy time.”

Her next single, “Gone,” will drop May 22. The empowering country rock song is about ending a relationship full of heartache. The accompanying music video will be out May 29 and features a cast of locals and classic Charleston scenery.

A Charleston native who always loved music, Hall started pursuing a musical career at age 14.

“Even then I was a pretty shy kid, so although I wanted so desperately to perform, it took me some time to be comfortable on stage,” she said. “I started playing some small acoustic gigs here and there, and then later as I got older I formed my own band and we’ve gone on to play about 70 shows a year around the South Carolina area.”

The Daniel Island resident has a style uniquely her own. “My music is definitely country, but still has a modern edge to it. I really wanted to find my own sound and have it be organic and not as ‘produced’ sounding as a lot of music coming out of Nashville sounds right now,” she explained.

Hall has found inspiration during her past 13 years living on Daniel Island. “I love to be outside, bike the trails, or just be by the water. It’s hard not to be inspired when you’re surrounded by so much beauty. I also love our community here and how it still kind of feels like a small town.”

Hall’s first full band show was at Daniel Island’s Park Day in 2013. She’s played several other local venues and hopes one day to headline Volvo Car Stadium.

“Of course, the dream gig is to someday headline that stadium! I played one farmers market gig the afternoon of the Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss show a few years back when the market was set up right outside the stadium, so I like to think we ‘opened’ for them,” she joked.

Hall is eager to start playing live shows again. She eventually plans to move to Nashville, but the Lowcountry will always be home.

“I spent a lot of time there and it’s ultimately where I want to be. I know I will have to come home from time to time though because Charleston has such a big piece of my heart and always will,” she said.