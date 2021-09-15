Honor Fest holds inaugural event day after 9/11

On Sunday, Sept. 12, the Daniel Island Community Fund, Island Coastal Lager and Sweet Grass Vodka presented Honor Fest in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and a tribute to first responders, armed services and veterans.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1,200 guests were treated to a jazz brunch in Smythe Park with a musical performance by Grammy-award winning musician Charlton Singleton and the Beehive Jazz Orchestra, a rendition of the national anthem performed by multi-genre vocalist Zandrina Dunning, and a performance by South Carolina-raised country music artist Randall Fowler.

At the end of the day an 8-foot by 14-foot wall was complete revealing a remembrance message. Each participant received a 4-inch by 6-inch copy of their contributing photo to keep.

Over 250 first responder, military and family members attended and were gifted complimentary food and beverages.

Honor Fest raised upwards of $3,000 with over 200 online donations, according to executive director Maureen Hickey. All donations and proceeds benefited the Palmetto Military Support Group.

For more information or to make a contribution, visit boothtube.us/honorfest21.