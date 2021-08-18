Hospitality biz struggles from staff ing woes

“We’re Hiring” signs are becoming as recognizable to the eye as “We’re Open.” What’s even more noticeable are job postings via social media, especially across the hospitality industry.

Food and beverage hirings on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula are often done through word-of-mouth. However, during COVID, online community platforms have been an employer’s best method of recruiting.

One Facebook group in particular, Daniel Island Jobs, has spawned a slew of postings on a daily basis. A recurring trend includes “Help Wanted” announcements from area restaurants.

Seasonally, part-time job vacancies for hostesses, waiters or dishwashers makes sense because many high school and college students are returning to the classroom. However, this logic doesn’t apply to openings for full-time positions.

A more common theme is that restaurants are experiencing a shortage in staff after reopening or increasing their hours after an 18-month drought induced by the pandemic. A domino effect with many factors, one of which being unemployment benefits can be more competitive than what employers can afford or offer to compensate due to COVID-related financial shortcomings.

Fortunately, thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) — a federal government loan implemented in 2020 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — small businesses were able to continue paying their workers. Many food establishments were able to keep the lights on and tables full because of this financial aid.

Vespa Pizzeria, a locally-owned restaurant known for its Neapolitan-style pizza on Daniel Island, was one of those businesses kept afloat by PPP loans, according to owner Tammy Haight, who shares the 11-year-old business with her husband, Gerry.

Haight shared that during the peak of COVID, Vespa’s sales were down 50% and finances didn’t turn around until after closing down and reopening after widespread vaccinations. She used one word to describe the pizzeria’s plight with COVID — “terrible.”

This week, Vespa took to the Daniel Island Jobs page to advertise full/part-time weekend availability. Haight clarified that the only reason she’s hiring is because most servers are college students.

“We’re not short-staffed because of COVID or anything like that,” she noted.

A full staff for Vespa in the summer consists of 45 employees. In the offseason, that number decreases to 30.

Similarly, Sermet’s Courtyard issued a notice last month that it is hiring hostesses and food runners. The Mediterranean restaurant is looking for full-time candidates.

Likewise, Daniel Island Grille put out a feeler last month that they are hiring as well. Their management noted that they were mainly in need of kitchen staff, but that wasn’t all that General Manager Shawn Whelan had to say.

“I think all restaurants are struggling to hire people with the way the workforce is right now,” Whelan said. “But we’re trying to do the right thing by being competitive in pay, have flexible schedules, everything like that.”

The bar and grill uses resources such as Indeed and Craigslist for hiring strategies. Furthermore, current employees receive bonuses for referring friends if the new hire completes more than 60 days of work.

Whelan added that the sports pub is busier now than in years past. At full capacity, the staff employs 25 to 30 employees.

For up-to-date information on job postings around the island, visit the Daniel Island Jobs page on Facebook.

Charleston Metro Area unemployment rate rises

The following information is provided by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce’s Employment Situation report from June.

Locally, in the Charleston-North Charleston Metropolitan Statistical Area, labor force rates have gone up approximately 398,000 to 406,000 people from May to June. Employment rates have risen from approximately 385,000 to 391,000 people.

However, unemployment levels have climbed from 13,000 to 16,000 people. This increase has elevated the unemployment rate nearly a whole percentage point from previously 3.3% in May to 4% in June.

State unemployment rate rebounds

Below is data from a monthly survey of approximately 60,000 households conducted by the Census Bureau for the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Statewide, employment estimates are trending in a positive direction. Data revealed an increase of 12,000 additional workers since May. This brings the state’s total workforce to approximately 2.3 million.

As for unemployment, the rate decreased from 4.6% in May to 4.5% in June — an approximate decrease from 110,000 to 107,000 people who are unemployed.

Data from July was not yet available on the agency’s website. For the latest on the state’s employment situation, visit dew.sc.gov.